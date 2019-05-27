You are here

A man and his dog — bonded through Arab history

A video grab of the engravings discovered in northwestern Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Updated 27 May 2019
AMEERA ABID
A man and his dog — bonded through Arab history

  • The image is the earliest evidence for the use of leashes to control dogs, with the earliest records previously found in Egypt, dating from 5,500 years ago
Updated 27 May 2019
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Recent engravings discovered in northwestern Saudi Arabia depicting a man with a pack of hunting dogs are thought to be among the oldest records of man domesticating animals in the world.
Estimated to date back more than 9,000 years, the engravings, found at Shuwaymis and Jubbah, show a man drawing his bow and arrow surrounded by thirteen dogs, each with unique coat markings, and two on leads.
The area is home to over 1,400 rock carving panels, but these are now considered to be the crown jewel for the subject they convey, according to Maria Guagnin, an archaeologist at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Jena, Germany, which is overseeing the site in partnership with the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage.
Despite the fact that Guagnin and her team cannot precisely date the panel, the condition of the rock and the sequence of the engraving suggest they date back at least nine millennia. However, there remains conflict over when domesticated dogs first arrived on the Arabian peninsula, and whether these animals were descended from the Arabian wold, or dogs tamed by other peoples abroad, somewhere between 15,000 to 30,000 years ago.
Certainly, the image is the earliest evidence for the use of leashes to control dogs, with the earliest records previously found in Egypt, dating from 5,500 years ago. 
 

Topics: Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage (SCTH

Saudi crown prince meets with Dubai crown prince

Updated 27 May 2019
Arab News
Saudi crown prince meets with Dubai crown prince

Updated 27 May 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai, met on Sunday to review the "brotherly historical relations" between the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
They also discussed the promising opportunities for cooperation in various fields, SPA said.
The meeting was attended by top officials from both sides.
Before the meeting, King Salman received the Dubai crown prince at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah and had iftaar together, along with other officials including  Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim and the chief of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais. 
King Salman is spending the last ten days of Ramadan in the holy city of Makkah.

 

 

 

Topics: saudi crown prince Dubai Crown Prince UAE Dubai

