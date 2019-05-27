You are here

  • Home
  • Kurdish prisoners end hunger strike after leader’s call
﻿

Kurdish prisoners end hunger strike after leader’s call

Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) deputy Leyla Guven, who was jailed for a short while and who initially launched a hunger strike which other detainees then followed suit, leaves her home to go to a hospital on May 26, 2019 in Diyarbakir, in the Kurdish-majority southeast of Turkey. (AFP)
Updated 27 May 2019
AFP
0

Kurdish prisoners end hunger strike after leader’s call

  • Turkish authorities have allowed lawyers’ visits for jailed militant Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan as a result of the hunger strike
Updated 27 May 2019
AFP
0

ANKARA: Thousands of prisoners in Turkey ended their hunger strike against the conditions of jailed militant Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan, their representative told pro-Kurdish media on Sunday.

“After the call ... we are ending our hunger strikes,” Deniz Kaya said in a statement, quoted by Kurdish news agency ANF, following a call by Ocalan for the hunger strikes to end.

The protest began after Leyla Guven, a lawmaker for the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), launched her hunger strike against Ocalan’s isolation in November.

Until May, Ocalan, who co-founded the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), did not have access to his lawyers for eight years.

FASTFACT

 

The protest began after Leyla Guven, a lawmaker for the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), launched her hunger strike against Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan’s isolation in November.

After the first visit on May 2, Turkish authorities lifted an official ban on lawyers’ visits. Then on May 22, his lawyers made a second trip to see Ocalan.

Earlier on Sunday, his lawyer Nevroz Uysal read a message from Ocalan on May 22 in which he said the hunger strikes should come to an end after they had “achieved” their goal.

MP Guven said in a statement that although the hunger strike was successful, “our struggle against isolation and our struggle for social peace will continue in all areas.”

Some 3,000 prisoners across different prisons were on hunger strike and only consuming liquids and vitamin B, the HDP said, in solidarity with Guven who began her action while in custody and continued after she was released earlier this year.

Eight people also killed themselves over the issue, according to the party.

Kaya said 30 prisoners who had begun a “death fast” in April and May — only consuming water with sugar and salt — would also end their action.

Topics: Turkey Abdullah Ocalan Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Turk Kurd leader Ocalan meets lawyers for first time since 2011
0
Middle-East
Imprisoned PKK leader and Turkey’s ‘nemesis’ Ocalan

Iraq offers to mediate in crisis between US and Iran

Updated 27 May 2019
AP
0

Iraq offers to mediate in crisis between US and Iran

  • ‘We are trying to help and to be mediators’
  • The crisis takes root in President Donald Trump’s withdrawal last year of the US from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers
Updated 27 May 2019
AP
0

BAGHDAD: Iraq offered to mediate in the crisis between its two key allies, the United States and Iran, amid escalating Middle East tensions and as Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers steadily unravels.
Iraqi foreign minister, Mohammed Al-Hakim, made the offer Sunday during a joint news conference in Baghdad with visiting Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.
“We are trying to help and to be mediators,” said Al-Hakim, adding that Baghdad “will work to reach a satisfactory solution” while stressing that Iraq stands against unilateral steps taken by Washington.
In recent weeks, tensions between Washington and Tehran soared over America deploying an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Arabian Gulf over a still-unexplained threat it perceives from Tehran.
The crisis takes root in President Donald Trump’s withdrawal last year of the US from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers that capped Iran’s uranium enrichment activities in return to lifting sanctions. Washington subsequently re-imposed sanctions on Iran, sending its economy into freefall.
Trump has argued that the deal failed to sufficiently curb Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons or halt its support for militias throughout the Middle East that the US says destabilize the region, as well as address the issue of Tehran’s missiles, which can reach both US regional bases and Israel.
Zarif, who was been on a whirlwind diplomatic offensive to preserve the rest of the accord, insisted that Iran “did not violate the nuclear deal” and urged European nations to exert efforts to preserve the deal following the US pullout.
Speaking about the rising tensions with the US, Zarif said Iran will be able to “face the war, whether it is economic or military through steadfastness and its forces.” He also urged for a non-aggression agreement between Iran and Arab countries in the Gulf.
The mediation offer by Al-Hakim, Iraq’s foreign minister, echoed one made Saturday by Mohamad Al-Halbousi, the Iraqi parliament speaker. Al-Hakim also expressed concern for Iran’s spiraling economy.
“The sanctions against sisterly Iran are ineffective and we stand by its side,” Al-Hakim said.

Topics: US Iraq Iran Iran tensions

Related

0
Middle-East
Iran must stop supporting militias for peace offer to be taken seriously: Expert 
0
Middle-East
Iran will defend itself against any aggression: foreign minister

Latest updates

MUSE — Eman Abo Al-Nasr talks trust, motherhood, and emotional strength
0
Fiat Chrysler proposes merger with French carmaker Renault
0
Afghan officials: 10 wounded in Kabul minibus bombing
0
UK’s Nigel Farage demands a seat at Brexit talks
0
Japan to restrict foreign ownership in high-technology sectors
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.