Lebanese hunter shot at Syrian checkpoint

A Lebanese security police stands southern Lebanon, in this file photo taken on January 18, 2015. (Reuters)
Updated 27 May 2019
NAJIA HOUSSARI
  • A Lebanese mediator from Arsal had contacted Syrian security forces and arranged for the body to be recovered
Updated 27 May 2019
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: A retired Lebanese soldier on a bird-hunting trip was shot dead at a Syrian military checkpoint in Arsal on the Syrian-Lebanese border, sparking anger and demands for an investigation into the killing.
Two other men were detained by Syrian security forces in the incident, the first of its kind since the July 2017 battles around the town between the Lebanese army and terror groups in the area.
Wissam Youssef Karnabi, Nayef Mahmoud Raed and Hussein Ali Al-Hujairi were partridge hunting with small nets in a security zone surrounding Arsal when the shooting took place.
Al-Hujairi is believed to have been shot by Syrian troops following a dispute at the checkpoint.
Future Movement MP Bakr Al-Hujairi, a relative of the dead man, said: “The three hunters were unarmed; all they carried were nets.” He told Arab News that his relative’s body had been recovered from Damascus on Saturday night, but the fate of the other two men remains unknown.
Bassel Al-Hujairi, the mayor of Arsal, said that the three hunters had been told by Syrian troops to approach the checkpoint, “but there seems to have been a dispute between the third hunter and the Syrian soldiers, so they shot him and arrested the other two.”  
“The killing in this manner is not acceptable. There is no reason for it as the hunters were unarmed,” he said. A Lebanese mediator from Arsal had contacted Syrian security forces and arranged for the body to be recovered.
“The Syrian authorities transferred the body to a hospital in the area before it was delivered to the Lebanese side on Saturday through the Masnaa border crossing,” Al-Hujairi said.
Lebanese General Security had been told about the shooting and is following up the matter, the mayor said. He said the two men detained by the Syrian security forces are in their forties. The mayor said that the shooting victim’s funeral procession in Arsal had “an atmosphere of tension and anxiety.”

Iraq offers to mediate in crisis between US and Iran

Updated 27 May 2019
AP
  • ‘We are trying to help and to be mediators’
  • The crisis takes root in President Donald Trump’s withdrawal last year of the US from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers
Updated 27 May 2019
AP
BAGHDAD: Iraq offered to mediate in the crisis between its two key allies, the United States and Iran, amid escalating Middle East tensions and as Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers steadily unravels.
Iraqi foreign minister, Mohammed Al-Hakim, made the offer Sunday during a joint news conference in Baghdad with visiting Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.
“We are trying to help and to be mediators,” said Al-Hakim, adding that Baghdad “will work to reach a satisfactory solution” while stressing that Iraq stands against unilateral steps taken by Washington.
In recent weeks, tensions between Washington and Tehran soared over America deploying an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Arabian Gulf over a still-unexplained threat it perceives from Tehran.
The crisis takes root in President Donald Trump’s withdrawal last year of the US from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers that capped Iran’s uranium enrichment activities in return to lifting sanctions. Washington subsequently re-imposed sanctions on Iran, sending its economy into freefall.
Trump has argued that the deal failed to sufficiently curb Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons or halt its support for militias throughout the Middle East that the US says destabilize the region, as well as address the issue of Tehran’s missiles, which can reach both US regional bases and Israel.
Zarif, who was been on a whirlwind diplomatic offensive to preserve the rest of the accord, insisted that Iran “did not violate the nuclear deal” and urged European nations to exert efforts to preserve the deal following the US pullout.
Speaking about the rising tensions with the US, Zarif said Iran will be able to “face the war, whether it is economic or military through steadfastness and its forces.” He also urged for a non-aggression agreement between Iran and Arab countries in the Gulf.
The mediation offer by Al-Hakim, Iraq’s foreign minister, echoed one made Saturday by Mohamad Al-Halbousi, the Iraqi parliament speaker. Al-Hakim also expressed concern for Iran’s spiraling economy.
“The sanctions against sisterly Iran are ineffective and we stand by its side,” Al-Hakim said.

