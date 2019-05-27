You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices stable amid OPEC supply cuts, but US-China trade war drags
﻿

Oil prices stable amid OPEC supply cuts, but US-China trade war drags

Markets remained tense amid concerns the Sino-US trade war could trigger a broad economic slowdown. Above, a China National Offshore Oil Corporation oil refinery in China’s southern Guangdong province. (Reuters)
Updated 27 May 2019
Reuters
0

Oil prices stable amid OPEC supply cuts, but US-China trade war drags

  • Producers, known as OPEC+, have been withholding supply since the start of the year to tighten the market and prop up prices
  • But Monday’s gain could not make up for falls last week
Updated 27 May 2019
Reuters
0

SINGAPORE: Oil prices were stable on Monday amid ongoing supply cuts by producer club OPEC, although markets remained tense amid concerns the Sino-US trade war could trigger a broad economic slowdown.
Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $68.79 per barrel at 0247 GMT, up 10 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $58.54 per barrel, 9 cents below their last settlement.
“The relative strength of the very short-end of the (price) curve likely reflects the market pricing in a known variable of lower supplies from OPEC+,” said Edward Bell, commodity analyst at Emirates NBD bank.
A group of producers led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), known as OPEC+, has been withholding supply since the start of the year to tighten the market and prop up prices.
But Monday’s gain could not make up for falls last week, when both crude futures contracts registered their biggest price declines this year amid concerns that the US-China trade dispute could accelerate a global economic slowdown.
“Sentiment remains fragile and vulnerable to any deterioration in US-China trade frictions,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at futures brokerage OANDA in Singapore.
Money managers cut their net long US crude futures and options positions in the week to May 21, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
“Some signs of low confidence are creeping into positioning data,” Bell said.
In oil futures markets, the trade war effect is better seen beyond the spot market.
“The impact from a trade war is a more medium- to long-term issue and December spreads weakened sharply over the last week,” he said.
Beyond financial markets, there are also signs on the ground of a slowdown in growth in oil demand.
Amid the trade disputes between the United States and China, profits for China’s industrial firms dropped in April on slowing demand and manufacturing activity, according to data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.
China’s automobile sales, a key driver of global oil demand growth, will reach around 28.1 million units this year, unchanged from levels seen in 2018, when the country’s auto market contracted for the first time in more than two decades, state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.
The outlook for flat car sales may be too optimistic still, as monthly sales have so far declined for 10 consecutive months.
A bright spot for carmakers, although not for the oil industry, is that sales of new energy vehicles are likely to grow by about 27 percent to hit 1.6 million units, from 1.26 units in 2018, the report said.

Topics: Oil energy Markets OPEC OPEC+

Related

0
Business & Economy
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil sees big weekly loss as Iran struggles to store crude
0
Business & Economy
China’s crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia up 43%

Lebanon 2019 state budget approved by cabinet

Updated 27 May 2019
Reuters
0

Lebanon 2019 state budget approved by cabinet

  • Budget is based on a growth forecast of 1.2 percent this year
  • Lebanon’s public debt burden, equivalent to about 150 percent of GDP, is one of the heaviest in the world
Updated 27 May 2019
Reuters
0

BEIRUT: The government of heavily indebted Lebanon formally approved a 2019 budget on Monday that includes deep spending cuts to narrow the projected deficit to 7.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in a bid to stave off financial crisis.
The budget reflected “a real government will to take a corrective path” in state finances and is based on a growth forecast of 1.2 percent this year, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said in a news conference broadcast live on television.
It is seen as an important test of Lebanon’s will to enact reforms that could stabilize its debt trajectory in a state plagued by chronic corruption and waste. The cabinet had already agreed to the budget in principle on Friday, and it must still pass in parliament.
Lebanon’s public debt burden, equivalent to about 150 percent of GDP, is one of the heaviest in the world. Last year’s deficit was equal to about 11.5 percent of GDP, and economic growth rates have been weak for years.
Khalil said the budget had been well received by foreign states. Last year, international donors at the Paris Cedre conference pledged $11 billion in spending on Lebanese infrastructure in return for its government implementing reforms.
“This is a national need, reducing the deficit, before being linked to Cedre ... For sure there is a positive view from all those concerned abroad to what has been achieved on this level: the reform steps and the level of deficit reduction,” he said.
Khalil said that Lebanon now expected the new investment projects to start, and that the Finance Ministry’s efforts to keep the deficit in line with budget projections would show its seriousness.
This would result in the “injection and launching of new investment projects that will have a big impact on moving the economy,” he said.
Khalil said the government had taken steps, which he did not spell out, to bring down Lebanon’s huge trade deficit which he said was “putting pressure on the matter of the foreign currency reserve.”
He said those steps had stirred some “reservations” in government.
Cuts to benefits and pensions for state workers and the military led to protests and strikes as the coalition government spent weeks discussing the budget.
Lebanon’s public sector is its biggest expense, followed by the cost of servicing the public debt and subsidies to an inefficient electricity sector.
The budget includes a government plan to cut some $660 million from debt-servicing costs by issuing treasury bonds at a 1 percent interest rate to the Lebanese banking sector, Khalil has previously said.
Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said on Monday the bank was “keen to follow up on current efforts with a focus on respect for Lebanese law and global financial rules that do not permit any obligatory measures on banks,” without elaborating.
Salameh said that measures to reform the budget and the power sector were “positive signs” and that financial markets and the Lebanese pound remained stable.
Approving the budget in parliament could take another month, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was quoted saying in local newspapers. Lebanon’s parliament is dominated by parties in the coalition.

Topics: Lebanon lebanon economy

Related

0
Business & Economy
Indebted Lebanon may struggle to refinance as austerity budget stalls
Special 0
Middle-East
Lebanon gears up for Gulf tourist boom

Latest updates

King Salman tells moderate Islam conference that Saudi Arabia has fought ‘extremism, violence and terrorism’
0
Lebanon 2019 state budget approved by cabinet
0
US sanctions policy threatens Middle East security: Iran deputy foreign minister
0
Israel open to US-mediated talks with Lebanon on sea border
0
India’s economy big worry for Modi, needs stimulus: trade body
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.