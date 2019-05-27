You are here

  Japan to restrict foreign ownership in high-technology sectors
Japan to restrict foreign ownership in high-technology sectors

Japan’s new foreign ownership rule will be applied to 20 sectors in information and communications industries. (Reuters)
Updated 27 May 2019
Reuters
Japan to restrict foreign ownership in high-technology sectors

  • Japan wants to prevent a leakage of technology deemed important for national security
  • The new rule will be applied to 20 sectors in information and communications industries
Updated 27 May 2019
Reuters
TOKYO: Japan’s government said on Monday that high-tech industries will be added to a list of businesses for which foreign ownership of Japanese firms is restricted.
The new rule, effective August 1, comes amid heightening pressure from the United States in dealing with cyber-security risks and technological transfers involving China.
The Japanese government made no mention of specific countries or companies that will be impacted by applying existing foreign ownership restrictions to the IT and telecoms industries.
The announcement came on the same day visiting US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are holding talks in Tokyo on trade and other issues.
The United States has warned countries against using Chinese technology, saying Huawei Technologies could be used by Beijing to spy on the West. China and Huawei have strongly rejected the allegations.
“Based on increasing importance of ensuring cybersecurity in recent years, we decided to take necessary steps, including addition of integrated circuit manufacturing, from the standpoint of preventing as appropriate a situation that will severely affect Japan’s national security,” Japanese ministries said in a statement.
Japan wants to prevent a leakage of technology deemed important for national security or damage to defense output and technological foundation, they added.
The new rule will be applied to 20 sectors in information and communications industries, according to the joint statement by the finance ministry, trade ministry and communications ministry.
Under the foreign exchange and foreign trade control law, Japan brings certain industries such as airplanes, nuclear-related sectors and arms manufacturing under foreign capital controls.
The law requires foreign investors to report to the Japanese government and undergo inspection in case they buy 10 percent or more of stocks in listed Japanese companies or acquire shares of unlisted firms.
If the government finds any shortcomings, it can order foreign investors to change or cancel their investment plans.

Topics: economy Japan foreign ownership telecoms Information Technology

Lebanon 2019 state budget approved by cabinet

Updated 27 May 2019
Reuters
Lebanon 2019 state budget approved by cabinet

  • Budget is based on a growth forecast of 1.2 percent this year
  • Lebanon’s public debt burden, equivalent to about 150 percent of GDP, is one of the heaviest in the world
Updated 27 May 2019
Reuters
BEIRUT: The government of heavily indebted Lebanon formally approved a 2019 budget on Monday that includes deep spending cuts to narrow the projected deficit to 7.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in a bid to stave off financial crisis.
The budget reflected “a real government will to take a corrective path” in state finances and is based on a growth forecast of 1.2 percent this year, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said in a news conference broadcast live on television.
It is seen as an important test of Lebanon’s will to enact reforms that could stabilize its debt trajectory in a state plagued by chronic corruption and waste. The cabinet had already agreed to the budget in principle on Friday, and it must still pass in parliament.
Lebanon’s public debt burden, equivalent to about 150 percent of GDP, is one of the heaviest in the world. Last year’s deficit was equal to about 11.5 percent of GDP, and economic growth rates have been weak for years.
Khalil said the budget had been well received by foreign states. Last year, international donors at the Paris Cedre conference pledged $11 billion in spending on Lebanese infrastructure in return for its government implementing reforms.
“This is a national need, reducing the deficit, before being linked to Cedre ... For sure there is a positive view from all those concerned abroad to what has been achieved on this level: the reform steps and the level of deficit reduction,” he said.
Khalil said that Lebanon now expected the new investment projects to start, and that the Finance Ministry’s efforts to keep the deficit in line with budget projections would show its seriousness.
This would result in the “injection and launching of new investment projects that will have a big impact on moving the economy,” he said.
Khalil said the government had taken steps, which he did not spell out, to bring down Lebanon’s huge trade deficit which he said was “putting pressure on the matter of the foreign currency reserve.”
He said those steps had stirred some “reservations” in government.
Cuts to benefits and pensions for state workers and the military led to protests and strikes as the coalition government spent weeks discussing the budget.
Lebanon’s public sector is its biggest expense, followed by the cost of servicing the public debt and subsidies to an inefficient electricity sector.
The budget includes a government plan to cut some $660 million from debt-servicing costs by issuing treasury bonds at a 1 percent interest rate to the Lebanese banking sector, Khalil has previously said.
Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said on Monday the bank was “keen to follow up on current efforts with a focus on respect for Lebanese law and global financial rules that do not permit any obligatory measures on banks,” without elaborating.
Salameh said that measures to reform the budget and the power sector were “positive signs” and that financial markets and the Lebanese pound remained stable.
Approving the budget in parliament could take another month, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was quoted saying in local newspapers. Lebanon’s parliament is dominated by parties in the coalition.

Topics: Lebanon lebanon economy

