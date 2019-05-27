You are here

  • Home
  • UK’s Nigel Farage demands a seat at Brexit talks
﻿

UK’s Nigel Farage demands a seat at Brexit talks

Nigel Farage won in the United Kingdom’s European Parliament election by riding a wave of anger over Brexit delays. (AFP)
Updated 27 May 2019
Reuters
0

UK’s Nigel Farage demands a seat at Brexit talks

  • Nigel Farage won in the European Parliament election by riding a wave of anger over Brexit delays
  • Farage prefers to leave the EU without a deal
Updated 27 May 2019
Reuters
0

SOUTHAMPTON, England: Nigel Farage demanded a seat at Brexit negotiations on Monday after his new party swept to victory in the United Kingdom’s European Parliament election, warning that he would turn British politics upside down if denied.
Farage, a bombastic 55-year-old commodities broker-turned anti-establishment supremo, won by riding a wave of anger at the failure of Prime Minister Theresa May to take the United Kingdom out of the European Union.
As May’s Conservative Party prepares to pick a new leader, Farage had a warning for the next prime minister: A say in the United Kingdom’s biggest decision since World War Two.
“We should be part of the team now, that’s pretty clear,” Brexit Party leader Farage told Reuters at an election count in the southern English city of Southampton.
After repeated delays to Brexit, Farage said the United Kingdom had to leave the EU on Oct. 31, the current deadline for Britain’s parliament to agree an exit deal. Farage would prefer to leave without a deal.
“If we don’t leave on that day, then you can expect the Brexit Party to repeat this kind of surprise in the next general election,” he said.
While no British leader would allow Farage near EU divorce talks, his proven ability to poach Brexit supporters from both the Conservative and Labour parties will stiffen a belief among leading Conservatives vying to replace May that they must go for a more decisive split from the EU.
Farage, often pictured with a glass of beer and an elastic grin, is one of Britain’s most recognizable politicians with a rare capacity to polarize opinion. He once posed with Donald Trump in a gilded lift, enraging the British establishment.
His flair for capturing the anger and disillusionment of Britain’s working classes regularly brought crowds out to hear him speak during an energetic campaign focused on deprived post-industrial areas of the country where voters feel left behind.
Critics accuse him of stoking anger over issues like immigration, and offering popular but simplistic solutions to complex problems like Brexit. One voter expressed his anger by showering Farage in a milkshake during a campaign appearance.
Despite spending two decades as an elected member of the European Parliament and making seven unsuccessful attempts to win a seat in the British parliament, he casts himself as an outsider shouting truth at a shambolic political elite.
“There’s a huge message here, the Labour and Conservative parties can learn a massive lesson tonight, though I don’t suppose they actually will,” he said.
Farage has been here before.
As leader of the Euroskeptic United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), he put so much pressure on the Conservatives that in 2013 then prime minister David Cameron promised a referendum.
Then, in 2014, he humiliated the Conservatives at European parliament elections. Farage went on to play a leading role in the successful 2016 referendum campaign, but then stepped away from frontline British politics.
However, after severing ties with UKIP, he has returned with a new party and a familiar mission. Accusing the establishment of betraying voters, he is promising to ensure Brexit happens.
“Never before in British politics has a new party, launched six weeks ago, topped the polls in a national election,” he said.
As dramatic as the Brexit Party’s rise is, the election result will not give Farage a clear route to bring about his preferred outcome of leaving the EU without a deal.
Members of the European Parliament cannot directly influence British policymaking, and it will be May’s successor who decides the country’s fate.
None of the candidates seeking to replace May are expected to offer an olive branch to Farage, a longstanding rival who has the potential to split the right-wing vote in Britain.
Unlike in 2014, when the Conservatives were only 12 months away from a national election, this time Britain is not due to hold one until 2022 — unless the government collapses under the strain of delivering Brexit.
Nevertheless, Farage said he was determined to build quickly on his latest success: he wants the Brexit Party to have a full complement of 650 candidates ready in case a general election is called sooner than expected.
He outlined plans for a sweeping electoral reform to replace a first-past-the-post system that favors large, established parties. The first stepping stone is an interim election held in a largely pro-Brexit area of eastern England on June 6.
If a Brexit Party candidate is able to overtake the two main parties there, it would give Farage a voice inside Westminster, where a single vote could be pivotal in deciding the country’s Brexit strategy.
“The two-party system in England that has dominated things so much for the last 100 years is for the first time in real trouble,” Farage said.

Topics: Brexit UK Britain Nigel Farage

Related

0
World
UK race to succeed Theresa May heats up with focus on Brexit
Update 0
World
British PM Theresa May resigns over Brexit failure

12th-century Afghan minaret saved, for now, after floods

Updated 27 May 2019
AFP
0

12th-century Afghan minaret saved, for now, after floods

  • Torrential rains last week sent churning water roaring down the narrow valley that is home to the minaret
  • The Afghan government hired a local crew who worked for three days to channel water away from the minaret
Updated 27 May 2019
AFP
0

HERAT, Afghanistan: The minaret of Jam, a revered Afgha historical treasure, has been saved from imminent danger after hundreds of workers diverted surging floodwaters that were gnawing at the 12th-century tower, officials said Monday.
Torrential rains last week sent churning water roaring down the narrow valley that is home to the minaret, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in a remote part of the western province of Ghor.
Dramatic video footage showed brown torrents crashing up against the base of the brick minaret, which was built in about 1190 and is the pinnacle of a surrounding archaeological site.
The Afghan government hired a local crew who worked for three days to channel water away from the minaret.
“Now the flow of water has been diverted but the flood has destroyed some 15 meters (50 feet) of protection wall around the minaret,” Abdul Hai Khatebi, a spokesman for the governor of Ghor, told AFP.
Fakhruddin Ariapur — the Ghor province director of information and culture — said a team of experts is urgently needed to clean the base of the minaret and construct proper defensive walls.
“There is no danger to it now, but if it rains and floods again, the minaret has become too exposed and vulnerable,” he told AFP.
The Jam minaret, located in an area largely under Taliban control, is the world’s second tallest made of bricks, reaching a height of 65 meters (213 feet).
It is situated on the frontier of Ghor and Herat provinces, at the heart of the former Ghorid empire which dominated Afghanistan and parts of India in the 12th-13th centuries.
In 2002, the minaret and its archaeological remains became the first site in Afghanistan to be added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List.
UNESCO said it had not yet been able to access the minaret.
“As soon as the conditions on site allow, a mission will be organized... in order for experts to properly assess the situation and the condition of the minaret,” UNESCO said in a statement.
Built on an octagonal base, the minaret has a double staircase on the inside and is elaborately decorated.
Afghanistan’s rich cultural heritage has faced decades of catastrophic neglect, mismanagement and looting, as well as deliberate destruction at the hands of the Taliban.
Afghanistan chief executive Abdullah said in a cabinet meeting that the government needs “to take more serious measures to prevent future threats to the minaret.”

Topics: Afghan floods Afghanistan History

Related

0
World
Death toll doubles to 40 from Afghan floods
0
World
UN says heavy rains, floods kill 20 in southern Afghanistan

Latest updates

India’s economy big worry for Modi, needs stimulus: trade body
0
Oman’s expat engineers fall as visa ban continues
0
Several bystanders killed in a road crash in Kuwait
0
‘The Unknown Saint’ — lovingly executed with moments of satire
0
Cannes winner ‘For Sama’ — a moving and vital documentary of Aleppo’s fall
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.