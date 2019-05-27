‘Young Ahmed’: Cannes prize winner offers a harsh look at radicalization

You are here

Unlike earlier works of the directors, this movie portrays a dark image of the radicalized boy. (Supplied)
DUBAI: Belgian brothers’ Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne's “Young Ahmed,” which won the best director trophy at Cannes on Saturday night, is characteristically dark. Winner of two earlier Palm d’Ors for their 1999 “Rosetta” about a 17-year-old girl’s travails dealing with unemployment and an alcoholic mother, as well as for “The Child” in 2005 in which a young husband sells his baby, the directors this time step into religious radicalism. “Young Ahmed” is a painful look at how the young and the vulnerable are brainwashed into a violent ideology. While the Dardenne’s earlier films like “The Son,” “The Kid with a Bike” and even “The Child” have a streak of optimism running through them, “Young Ahmed” has no such comfort.

(Supplied)

Ahmed (played with disarming natural ease by Idir Ben Addi) gets dangerously close to a militant imam (Othmane Moumen), who indoctrinates the boy with his own radicalized ideology — while absolving himself of blame. Ahmed begins to hate behavior he used to find normal. At school, he refuses to shake hands with his teacher, Ines (Myriem Akheddiou), because she is a woman. And at home, he abuses his mother for drinking alcohol. He is so obsessed with his own religious purity that when a girl wants to be friends with him, he asks her to convert.

(Supplied)

Some may see the movie as harsh, even far-fetched. Certainly, it is very different from the brothers’ earlier works, which shed some light at the end of a dark tunnel. But “Young Ahmed” confronts us with dangerous dilemmas — the boy is already in the deathly grip of the imam, despite his teacher’s desperate efforts, and ends up being caught in a painful tug-of-war.

‘The Unknown Saint’ — lovingly executed with moments of satire

CANNES: A thief, running from the police, buries his money in the Moroccan desert, disguising it as a grave. Years later, after getting out of prison, he comes back to the same spot to retrieve it—only to find an elaborate tomb built over his buried treasure, an entire town built around it filled with people who view it as a blessed site.

“The Unknown Saint,” directed by Alaa Eddine Aljem, a 30-year-old director born in Rabat, Morocco, is a gorgeously shot slow-burn farce that finds its humor in the absurdity of life. As the thief, played by Younes Bouab, tries to devise ways to get access to his loot, failing each time in unexpected ways, he becomes less a character and more a live-action Wile E. Coyote, forever scheming towards nefarious ends he’ll never meet.

The people of the town, of course, have their own problems. The night watchman who guards the mausoleum wants to be hero, both for the bragging rights and to convince the town barber to use good shaving cream on him, rather than the low-quality cream he uses on others. The town doctor openly complains about his boredom, coming closest to saving a life when he installs gold teeth in a dog’s mouth. An elderly nurse steals sign posts just to prove to himself he can. The only serious character who the camera never mocks is a farmer whose father begs the skies for rain that never comes.

“The Unknown Saint” has moments of satire, but it’s lovingly executed. Each character is treated with dignity, and even when pride, sloth or stubbornness bring upon negative consequences, the townspeople’s pain is sympathetic and their humanity is kept centered.

The only true man of faith, who cried for the sky to open up, is the one who gets what he wants. The money falls, the town dissolves, the people move on, but the rains do come. When the farmer builds a tomb for his father, it is not for an unknown saint, but rather a man who never gave up on his home, his life’s work and his family.

