US ‘not looking for regime change’ in Iran: Trump

Trump said he is not looking to hurt Iran. (AFP)
Updated 27 May 2019
AFP
  • Trump said they are looking for “no nuclear weapons”
  • US deployed 1,500 additional troops in the Middle East to counter what they called threats from Iran
TOKYO: The United States is not seeking regime change in Iran, President Donald Trump said Monday, as tensions between the two countries rise with Washington deploying troops to the region.

“I know so many people from Iran, these are great people, it has a chance to be a great country, with the same leadership,” Trump said at a press conference in Tokyo where he is on a state visit.

“We’re not looking for regime change, I just want to make that clear. We’re looking for no nuclear weapons.”

“I’m not looking to hurt Iran at all,” added Trump.

The United States on Friday said it was deploying 1,500 additional troops to the Middle East to counter “credible threats” from Tehran, the latest step in a series of military escalations.

Tensions have been rising between Washington and Tehran since Trump’s decision last year to withdraw from an international nuclear deal with Iran and reimpose sanctions on the oil producer.

The US president reiterated Monday his criticism of that “horrible Iran deal” but said he was open to new negotiations.

“I think we’ll make a deal,” he said at the press conference alongside Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Hours earlier, Trump had insisted: “I do believe that Iran would like to talk, and if they’d like to talk, we’d like to talk also.”

Trump sounded a similarly conciliatory tone on North Korea, a key topic of his discussions in Japan, which views Pyongyang as a major threat.

The US leader, who has had two rounds of talks with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, described him as a “very smart” man who knew he needed to denuclearise.

“He knows that with nuclear... only bad can happen. He is a very smart man, he gets it well,” said Trump, who repeated that North Korea has “tremendous economic potential.”

And he once again dismissed missile launches earlier this month by Pyongyang that National Security Adviser John Bolton has said were a violation of UN resolutions.

“My people think it could have been a violation... I view it as a man who perhaps wants to get attention,” Trump said.

Abe reiterated his willingness to meet with Kim himself, in particular to raise the issue of Japanese citizens kidnapped by Pyongyang, and said Trump backed his push to hold direct talks.

In addition to North Korea, Trump and Abe have been focused on trade, with Washington and Tokyo locked in negotiations to reduce what the US president calls an “unbelievably large trade imbalance.”

Trump has said a final deal will not come until after Japan’s upper house elections in July, but said he expected an agreement that would “benefit both of our economies.”

He also said that Japan has “just announced its intent to purchase 105 brand new F35 stealth aircraft.”

“This purchase would give Japan the largest F35 fleet of any US ally,” Trump added.

The US president said he there was a “very good” chance of clinching a trade deal with China, despite recent retaliatory measures between the world’s top economies.

“I think sometime in the future, China and the US will have a great trade deal and we look forward to that,” Trump said.

12th-century Afghan minaret saved, for now, after floods

Updated 27 May 2019
AFP
  • Torrential rains last week sent churning water roaring down the narrow valley that is home to the minaret
  • The Afghan government hired a local crew who worked for three days to channel water away from the minaret
HERAT, Afghanistan: The minaret of Jam, a revered Afgha historical treasure, has been saved from imminent danger after hundreds of workers diverted surging floodwaters that were gnawing at the 12th-century tower, officials said Monday.
Torrential rains last week sent churning water roaring down the narrow valley that is home to the minaret, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in a remote part of the western province of Ghor.
Dramatic video footage showed brown torrents crashing up against the base of the brick minaret, which was built in about 1190 and is the pinnacle of a surrounding archaeological site.
The Afghan government hired a local crew who worked for three days to channel water away from the minaret.
“Now the flow of water has been diverted but the flood has destroyed some 15 meters (50 feet) of protection wall around the minaret,” Abdul Hai Khatebi, a spokesman for the governor of Ghor, told AFP.
Fakhruddin Ariapur — the Ghor province director of information and culture — said a team of experts is urgently needed to clean the base of the minaret and construct proper defensive walls.
“There is no danger to it now, but if it rains and floods again, the minaret has become too exposed and vulnerable,” he told AFP.
The Jam minaret, located in an area largely under Taliban control, is the world’s second tallest made of bricks, reaching a height of 65 meters (213 feet).
It is situated on the frontier of Ghor and Herat provinces, at the heart of the former Ghorid empire which dominated Afghanistan and parts of India in the 12th-13th centuries.
In 2002, the minaret and its archaeological remains became the first site in Afghanistan to be added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List.
UNESCO said it had not yet been able to access the minaret.
“As soon as the conditions on site allow, a mission will be organized... in order for experts to properly assess the situation and the condition of the minaret,” UNESCO said in a statement.
Built on an octagonal base, the minaret has a double staircase on the inside and is elaborately decorated.
Afghanistan’s rich cultural heritage has faced decades of catastrophic neglect, mismanagement and looting, as well as deliberate destruction at the hands of the Taliban.
Afghanistan chief executive Abdullah said in a cabinet meeting that the government needs “to take more serious measures to prevent future threats to the minaret.”

