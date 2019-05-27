You are here

12th-century Afghan minaret saved, for now, after floods

Foreign tourists travel to the UNESCO World Heritage Minaret of Jam in Shahrak District of Ghor Province. (AFP file photo)
  • Torrential rains last week sent churning water roaring down the narrow valley that is home to the minaret
  • The Afghan government hired a local crew who worked for three days to channel water away from the minaret
HERAT, Afghanistan: The minaret of Jam, a revered Afgha historical treasure, has been saved from imminent danger after hundreds of workers diverted surging floodwaters that were gnawing at the 12th-century tower, officials said Monday.
Torrential rains last week sent churning water roaring down the narrow valley that is home to the minaret, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in a remote part of the western province of Ghor.
Dramatic video footage showed brown torrents crashing up against the base of the brick minaret, which was built in about 1190 and is the pinnacle of a surrounding archaeological site.
The Afghan government hired a local crew who worked for three days to channel water away from the minaret.
“Now the flow of water has been diverted but the flood has destroyed some 15 meters (50 feet) of protection wall around the minaret,” Abdul Hai Khatebi, a spokesman for the governor of Ghor, told AFP.
Fakhruddin Ariapur — the Ghor province director of information and culture — said a team of experts is urgently needed to clean the base of the minaret and construct proper defensive walls.
“There is no danger to it now, but if it rains and floods again, the minaret has become too exposed and vulnerable,” he told AFP.
The Jam minaret, located in an area largely under Taliban control, is the world’s second tallest made of bricks, reaching a height of 65 meters (213 feet).
It is situated on the frontier of Ghor and Herat provinces, at the heart of the former Ghorid empire which dominated Afghanistan and parts of India in the 12th-13th centuries.
In 2002, the minaret and its archaeological remains became the first site in Afghanistan to be added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List.
UNESCO said it had not yet been able to access the minaret.
“As soon as the conditions on site allow, a mission will be organized... in order for experts to properly assess the situation and the condition of the minaret,” UNESCO said in a statement.
Built on an octagonal base, the minaret has a double staircase on the inside and is elaborately decorated.
Afghanistan’s rich cultural heritage has faced decades of catastrophic neglect, mismanagement and looting, as well as deliberate destruction at the hands of the Taliban.
Afghanistan chief executive Abdullah said in a cabinet meeting that the government needs “to take more serious measures to prevent future threats to the minaret.”

Militants hit army post in northwest Pakistan, kill soldier

Updated 27 May 2019
AP
0

Militants hit army post in northwest Pakistan, kill soldier

  • Five soldiers were wounded in the clashes
  • Authorities said a minority Pashtun group led by two lawmakers earlier attacked another army post in the same region
Updated 27 May 2019
AP
0

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani military said Monday militants attacked an army post in a troubled region bordering Afghanistan where ethnic tensions have recently flared up with minority Pashtuns, triggering a shootout that killed a soldier.
It remained unclear who was behind the attack late Sunday on the Makki Garh security post in North Waziristan. Five soldiers were also wounded in the clashes.
Just hours earlier, authorities said a minority Pashtun group led by two lawmakers attacked another army post in the same region, the Khar Kamar post, setting off a shootout that killed three activists. According to the army, lawmakers Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar were seeking to pressure authorities to release terror suspects arrested recently in North Waziristan.
Wazir and Dawar represent a Pashtun rights group that has denounced what it says is the military’s excessive use of force against tribesmen in the region. Wazir and eight others were arrested in the Khar Kamar incident.
Dawar said they attacked no one and claimed their convoy was targeted by the security forces while traveling to a planned protest rally in the area.
The military later said troops found five bullet-riddled bodies about a mile away from the Khar Kamar post, but it was unclear who the victims were and who killed them.
Elsewhere, security officials arrested three suspected militants in two raids in eastern Punjab province, foiling possible attacks, the province’s counter-terrorism department said Sunday.
In the first raid, in the district of Dera Ghazi Khan, a man was arrested for suspected links to the Daesh group, the agency said. Grenades and “funds for terrorism financing” were seized during the operation. In the second raid, two members of the outlawed Sunni Lashkar-e-Jhangvi militant group were arrested for planning to target minority Shiites.
Last week, Punjab police as part of an ongoing crackdown on terror groups arrested six people for collecting funds for outlawed militant groups in the province.

