You are here

  • Home
  • Cannes winner Al-Jafari sheds light on his film
﻿

Cannes winner Al-Jafari sheds light on his film

Palestinian director Wisam Al-Jafari of the Dar Al-Kalima University College of Arts and Culture. (File/AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab
0

Cannes winner Al-Jafari sheds light on his film

  • “The reason I chose black and white is to force the viewer to look at the scene and not get distracted by the color,” the director said
  • In the film, two young Palestinians try to record a demo for a Music Competition inside a noisy crowded refugee camp
Updated 6 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab
0

AMMAN: Palestinian film “Ambience” just snagged the 3rd place prize at the Cannes Film Festival’s Cinéfondation Selection, which honors student films from around the world.

Palestinian director Wisam Al-Jafari of the Dar Al-Kalima University College of Arts and Culture spoke to Arab News about why he decided to shoot the film in black-and-white.

“The reason I chose black and white is to force the viewer to look at the scene and not get distracted by the color,” he said. 

In the film, two young Palestinians try to record a demo for a Music Competition inside a noisy crowded refugee camp. They fail to record because of the chaos that surrounds them, they discover an authentic way allow them to meet the deadline creatively.

“‘Ambience’ is a modest attempt to spontaneously film how the third generation absorbs knowledge and transfers it into the next generation. We use this knowledge to manage and create, out of nothing, a home, a life, and a bridge to cross into our dreams with highly motivated passion that can only be grasped by those who experience daily life in refugee camps. We try to recreate our lost land in refugee camps in a way that does not attract empathy, but grabs everyone’s appreciation,” Al-Jafari, a third-generation Palestinian refugee, said in a released statement.

University faculty member, and the film’s producer, Saed Andoni told Arab News that the 15-minute film was in fact the director’s graduation project and added that the university hopes to organize a screening in Bethlehem.

Topics: Cannes

Related

0
Art & Culture
Bong d’Or: Korean director wins Cannes’ top prize
0
Lifestyle
Palestinian student film ‘Ambiance’ honored at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival

‘The Unknown Saint’ — lovingly executed with moments of satire

Updated 27 May 2019
William Mullally
0

‘The Unknown Saint’ — lovingly executed with moments of satire

  • The movie talks about a Moroccan thief
  • It uses satire and humor to explore the lives of the town dwellers
Updated 27 May 2019
William Mullally
0

CANNES: A thief, running from the police, buries his money in the Moroccan desert, disguising it as a grave. Years later, after getting out of prison, he comes back to the same spot to retrieve it—only to find an elaborate tomb built over his buried treasure, an entire town built around it filled with people who view it as a blessed site.

“The Unknown Saint,” directed by Alaa Eddine Aljem, a 30-year-old director born in Rabat, Morocco, is a gorgeously shot slow-burn farce that finds its humor in the absurdity of life. As the thief, played by Younes Bouab, tries to devise ways to get access to his loot, failing each time in unexpected ways, he becomes less a character and more a live-action Wile E. Coyote, forever scheming towards nefarious ends he’ll never meet.

The people of the town, of course, have their own problems. The night watchman who guards the mausoleum wants to be hero, both for the bragging rights and to convince the town barber to use good shaving cream on him, rather than the low-quality cream he uses on others. The town doctor openly complains about his boredom, coming closest to saving a life when he installs gold teeth in a dog’s mouth. An elderly nurse steals sign posts just to prove to himself he can. The only serious character who the camera never mocks is a farmer whose father begs the skies for rain that never comes.

“The Unknown Saint” has moments of satire, but it’s lovingly executed. Each character is treated with dignity, and even when pride, sloth or stubbornness bring upon negative consequences, the townspeople’s pain is sympathetic and their humanity is kept centered.

The only true man of faith, who cried for the sky to open up, is the one who gets what he wants. The money falls, the town dissolves, the people move on, but the rains do come. When the farmer builds a tomb for his father, it is not for an unknown saint, but rather a man who never gave up on his home, his life’s work and his family.

Topics: movie review

Related

0
Lifestyle
Film review: ‘Of Fathers and Sons’ captures the moment childhood is lost
0
Lifestyle
Cannes winner ‘For Sama’ — a moving and vital documentary of Aleppo’s fall

Latest updates

Israel open to US-mediated talks with Lebanon on sea border
0
India’s economy big worry for Modi, needs stimulus: trade body
0
Oman’s expat engineers fall as visa ban continues
0
Several bystanders killed in a road crash in Kuwait
0
‘The Unknown Saint’ — lovingly executed with moments of satire
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.