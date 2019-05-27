You are here

Cannes winner 'For Sama' — a moving and vital documentary of Aleppo's fall

Sama pictured in September 2016, in the bombarded east of the city with a placard in response to US presidential candidate Gary Johnson’s infamous gaffe “What’s Aleppo?” (Courtesy of Channel 4, copyright Waad Al-Kateab)
Updated 4 sec ago
William Mullally 
  • The movie is focused around the life of a newborn baby in Syria
  • It also explores the reasons of why the family did not flee the war earlier
William Mullally 
DUBAI: At the heart of “For Sama” — the documentary about the fall of Aleppo by filmmakers Waad Al-Khataeb and Edward Watts that just won the Golden Eye Documentary Prize at Cannes — is a scene that brought me to tears. Doctors are forced to perform an emergency cesarean section on a young woman who has sustained injuries from an airstrike. When the baby’s lifeless body is pulled from his mother, the doctors spend what seems like an eternity trying to save the child — pumping his heart, slapping his back, even shaking him.

In Alfonso Cuaron’s 2018 Oscar winner “Roma,” a similar scene plays out in fiction — the main character’s child is stillborn, and a long, excruciating attempt at resuscitation is unsuccessful. Watching “For Sama,” with a real life hanging in the balance, it’s hard to have hope for a better outcome. But just as you are about to force yourself to look away, to resent this film for making you watch a newborn slip from life, a miracle happens — the baby’s eyes open, he stirs to life, and cries. The mother and child are fine now, Al-Khataeb, also the film’s narrator, assures us.

This newborn fighting to survive is right at home in Aleppo. Years after protests against the government began, years after extremists and airstrikes destroyed the massive Syrian city, many refused to flee. Al-Khataeb explains that, in her view, abandoning their home would mean submitting to the will of a regime they aimed to resist.

Al-Khataeb and her husband position themselves as activists, and that’s what unites them, even when it’s unclear what their views are, except for their rejection of both extremism and dictatorship. It’s unclear, too, when bombs are dropping over one’s head, whether one should be expected to think past that fact. Over the years that the film traces, it shows, in unflinching detail—many of those, men, women and especially children—who were lost to those bombs, soldiers. and sieges, until finally, with the city in ruins, her family were forced to flee themselves.

Sama, for whom the film is named, is Al-Khataeb’s daughter, born during Aleppo’s slow crumble. The film is narrated directly to Al-Khataeb’s infant — sometimes an apology, sometimes a time capsule, other times a direct justification for why they stayed so long in harm’s way with a small child. Al-Khataeb, who kept her camera rolling for thousands of hours in order to capture every moment she could, believes her daughter needs to see not only the atrocities that were committed, but also the spirit of her home and its people, who clung to their city, and to their lives, until nearly the last man. The world needs to see that, too.

Topics: Cannes

Cannes winner Al-Jafari sheds light on his film

Updated 11 min 5 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab
  • "The reason I chose black and white is to force the viewer to look at the scene and not get distracted by the color," the director said
  • In the film, two young Palestinians try to record a demo for a Music Competition inside a noisy crowded refugee camp
Daoud Kuttab
AMMAN: Palestinian film “Ambiance” just snagged the 3rd place prize at the Cannes Film Festival’s Cinéfondation Selection, which honors student films from around the world.

Palestinian director Wisam Al-Jafari of the Dar Al-Kalima University College of Arts and Culture spoke to Arab News about why he decided to shoot the film in black-and-white.

“The reason I chose black and white is to force the viewer to look at the scene and not get distracted by the color,” he said. 

In the film, two young Palestinians try to record a demo for a Music Competition inside a noisy crowded refugee camp. They fail to record because of the chaos that surrounds them, they discover an authentic way allow them to meet the deadline creatively.

“‘Ambience’ is a modest attempt to spontaneously film how the third generation absorbs knowledge and transfers it into the next generation. We use this knowledge to manage and create, out of nothing, a home, a life, and a bridge to cross into our dreams with highly motivated passion that can only be grasped by those who experience daily life in refugee camps. We try to recreate our lost land in refugee camps in a way that does not attract empathy, but grabs everyone’s appreciation,” Al-Jafari, a third-generation Palestinian refugee, said in a released statement.

University faculty member, and the film’s producer, Saed Andoni told Arab News that the 15-minute film was in fact the director’s graduation project and added that the university hopes to organize a screening in Bethlehem.

Topics: Cannes

