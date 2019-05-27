You are here

Several bystanders killed in a road crash in Kuwait

The truck plowed into a crowd of people gathered around another car crash. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 May 2019
AP
KUWAIT CITY: Officials in Kuwait say eight people were killed and one person was in critical condition after a car crash in an area just outside the country’s capital.
The state-run Kuwait News Agency and other local media quoting fire department officials say the crash took place early on Monday in the Kabd area, southeast of Kuwait City.
The Al-Jarida newspaper says a vehicle plowed into a crowd that was gathered around where a crash involving three cars had occurred, leading to a deadly four-car pileup. Those killed include seven Kuwaitis and one Gulf national from a neighboring country.
No further details were given.

