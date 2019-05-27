You are here

Oman’s expat engineers fall as visa ban continues

Approximately 55,000 expatriates who previously worked in Oman have been dismissed by companies in one year, up to March, 2019. (File/Shutterstock)
Arab News
  • The change is part of Oman’s ongoing strategy to replace foreign workers with locals from the country’s labor pool
  • The Gulf states have since launched nationalization programs to absorb more of their citizens into the labor force
DUBAI: The number of expats working in certain engineering professions in Oman’s private sector fell by nearly 7 percent by March 2019, compared to 2018, as the country continued in its push to cut unemployment among its local population, national daily Times of Oman reported.

There were 758,929 expats working in principal and auxiliary engineering professions in the private sector by March 2019, that’s down from 813,599 in 2018 and 838,802 in 2017, a difference of 54,670 engineers over the past year, according to data from the National Center for Statistics and Information.

The number of Omanis working in these positions in the private sector increased from 52,275 in 2017 to 55,731 in 2018, and again to 58,452 in 2019 – that’s an overall increase of nearly 12 percent - NCSI data shows.

Approximately 55,000 expatriates who previously worked in Oman have been dismissed by companies in one year, up to March, 2019, according to data published by the Omani government.

The change is part of Oman’s ongoing strategy to replace foreign workers with locals from the country’s labor pool, as the government continues its Omanization drive.

In Qatar, the expat workforce was as high as 95 percent while in the UAE it was 94 percent; 83 percent in Kuwait; 64 percent in Bahrain and 49 percent in Saudi Arabia.

The Gulf states have since launched nationalization programs to absorb more of their citizens into the labor force, as well as address high levels of unemployment.

Topics: omanization Oman Expats visa

India’s economy big worry for Modi, needs stimulus: trade body

Reuters
  • Modi takes oath of office on Thursday and will need a finance minister who can help navigate through the challenges facing the economy
  • Some of the issues are slowing industrial output and manufacturing growth, slumping car and two-wheeler sales, and a drop in airline passenger traffic
Reuters
NEW DELHI: India’s slowing economic growth is of serious concern and the country needs to urgently cut tax and interest rates to revive the economy, a top industrial body said on Monday ahead of the inauguration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term.
The economy grew 6.6% in the three months to December — the slowest pace in five quarters — and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) said the bigger worry was that domestic consumption was not growing fast enough to offset a weakening global economic environment.
“The recent signs of slowdown in the economy stem not only from slow growth in investments and subdued exports but also from weakening growth in consumption demand,” FICCI said in a statement suggesting various measures the government could adopt in the next budget expected in a month.
“This is a matter of serious concern and if not addressed urgently, the repercussions would be long term.”
Modi — who won a thumping majority in the general election despite the agricultural sector’s economic woes, a shortage of jobs and the stuttering economy — takes oath of office on Thursday and will need a finance minister who can help navigate through the challenges facing the economy.
Some of the issues are slowing industrial output and manufacturing growth, slumping car and two-wheeler sales, and a drop in airline passenger traffic.
FICCI said the new government should cut corporate and individual taxes, expand a program of handing 6,000 rupees ($86) a year to poor farmers to boost consumption demand and consider tax concessions for export-oriented manufacturers.
The Confederation of Indian Industry, another industry body, said it was crucial to reduce the income tax burden and expand the scope of investment allowance to all sectors, while higher incentives should be given to exporters.
The FICCI also called for an interest rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as real interest rates have remained high for a long time with commercial banks reluctant to pass on the benefits of recent cuts.
When Modi took power for the first time in 2014, global oil prices slumped. But as he gets set for a second term, rising oil prices could push the current account deficit higher.
The body also said the trade war between the United States and China could further slow down global trade and hurt India’s already sluggish exports.
“Amidst rising uncertainties and economic challenges on both the domestic and global front, there is an urgent need to re-energise the engines of growth and pump prime the economy,” FICCI said.
“The upcoming budget...is an opportunity for the government to boost consumption and investments through appropriate fiscal stimulus and policies.”
Government bureaucrats have started consultations with industry bodies, such as the FICCI, before the budget.

Topics: India

