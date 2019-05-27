You are here

India’s economy big worry for Modi, needs stimulus: trade body

Narendra Modi's vision of India is threefold, political analysts say. (File/AP)
Updated 27 May 2019
Reuters
  • Modi takes oath of office on Thursday and will need a finance minister who can help navigate through the challenges facing the economy
  • Some of the issues are slowing industrial output and manufacturing growth, slumping car and two-wheeler sales, and a drop in airline passenger traffic
NEW DELHI: India’s slowing economic growth is of serious concern and the country needs to urgently cut tax and interest rates to revive the economy, a top industrial body said on Monday ahead of the inauguration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term.
The economy grew 6.6% in the three months to December — the slowest pace in five quarters — and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) said the bigger worry was that domestic consumption was not growing fast enough to offset a weakening global economic environment.
“The recent signs of slowdown in the economy stem not only from slow growth in investments and subdued exports but also from weakening growth in consumption demand,” FICCI said in a statement suggesting various measures the government could adopt in the next budget expected in a month.
“This is a matter of serious concern and if not addressed urgently, the repercussions would be long term.”
Modi — who won a thumping majority in the general election despite the agricultural sector’s economic woes, a shortage of jobs and the stuttering economy — takes oath of office on Thursday and will need a finance minister who can help navigate through the challenges facing the economy.
Some of the issues are slowing industrial output and manufacturing growth, slumping car and two-wheeler sales, and a drop in airline passenger traffic.
FICCI said the new government should cut corporate and individual taxes, expand a program of handing 6,000 rupees ($86) a year to poor farmers to boost consumption demand and consider tax concessions for export-oriented manufacturers.
The Confederation of Indian Industry, another industry body, said it was crucial to reduce the income tax burden and expand the scope of investment allowance to all sectors, while higher incentives should be given to exporters.
The FICCI also called for an interest rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as real interest rates have remained high for a long time with commercial banks reluctant to pass on the benefits of recent cuts.
When Modi took power for the first time in 2014, global oil prices slumped. But as he gets set for a second term, rising oil prices could push the current account deficit higher.
The body also said the trade war between the United States and China could further slow down global trade and hurt India’s already sluggish exports.
“Amidst rising uncertainties and economic challenges on both the domestic and global front, there is an urgent need to re-energise the engines of growth and pump prime the economy,” FICCI said.
“The upcoming budget...is an opportunity for the government to boost consumption and investments through appropriate fiscal stimulus and policies.”
Government bureaucrats have started consultations with industry bodies, such as the FICCI, before the budget.

Topics: India

Lebanon 2019 state budget approved by cabinet

Updated 27 May 2019
Reuters
  • Budget is based on a growth forecast of 1.2 percent this year
  • Lebanon’s public debt burden, equivalent to about 150 percent of GDP, is one of the heaviest in the world
BEIRUT: The government of heavily indebted Lebanon formally approved a 2019 budget on Monday that includes deep spending cuts to narrow the projected deficit to 7.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in a bid to stave off financial crisis.
The budget reflected “a real government will to take a corrective path” in state finances and is based on a growth forecast of 1.2 percent this year, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said in a news conference broadcast live on television.
It is seen as an important test of Lebanon’s will to enact reforms that could stabilize its debt trajectory in a state plagued by chronic corruption and waste. The cabinet had already agreed to the budget in principle on Friday, and it must still pass in parliament.
Lebanon’s public debt burden, equivalent to about 150 percent of GDP, is one of the heaviest in the world. Last year’s deficit was equal to about 11.5 percent of GDP, and economic growth rates have been weak for years.
Khalil said the budget had been well received by foreign states. Last year, international donors at the Paris Cedre conference pledged $11 billion in spending on Lebanese infrastructure in return for its government implementing reforms.
“This is a national need, reducing the deficit, before being linked to Cedre ... For sure there is a positive view from all those concerned abroad to what has been achieved on this level: the reform steps and the level of deficit reduction,” he said.
Khalil said that Lebanon now expected the new investment projects to start, and that the Finance Ministry’s efforts to keep the deficit in line with budget projections would show its seriousness.
This would result in the “injection and launching of new investment projects that will have a big impact on moving the economy,” he said.
Khalil said the government had taken steps, which he did not spell out, to bring down Lebanon’s huge trade deficit which he said was “putting pressure on the matter of the foreign currency reserve.”
He said those steps had stirred some “reservations” in government.
Cuts to benefits and pensions for state workers and the military led to protests and strikes as the coalition government spent weeks discussing the budget.
Lebanon’s public sector is its biggest expense, followed by the cost of servicing the public debt and subsidies to an inefficient electricity sector.
The budget includes a government plan to cut some $660 million from debt-servicing costs by issuing treasury bonds at a 1 percent interest rate to the Lebanese banking sector, Khalil has previously said.
Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said on Monday the bank was “keen to follow up on current efforts with a focus on respect for Lebanese law and global financial rules that do not permit any obligatory measures on banks,” without elaborating.
Salameh said that measures to reform the budget and the power sector were “positive signs” and that financial markets and the Lebanese pound remained stable.
Approving the budget in parliament could take another month, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was quoted saying in local newspapers. Lebanon’s parliament is dominated by parties in the coalition.

Topics: Lebanon lebanon economy

