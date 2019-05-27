Israel open to US-mediated talks with Lebanon on sea border

You are here

Waters in one of those blocks are also claimed by Israel, which kicked off a gas bonanza in the eastern Mediterranean almost a decade ago with the discovery of two huge gas fields. (File/AFP)
JERUSALEM: Israel voiced openness on Monday to US-mediated talks with Lebanon on resolving a dispute over the neighbors’ maritime border that has dogged Mediterranean oil and gas exploration.
Such talks, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz’s office said in a statement after he met US envoy David Satterfield, could be “for the good of both countries’ interests in developing natural gas reserves and oil” by agreeing a border.
There was no immediate comment from Lebanese or US officials.
Technically at war since Israel’s founding in 1948, Israel and Lebanon have long disagreed on border demarcations, a dispute affecting a sea area of about 860 sq km (330 square miles) extending along the edge of three of Lebanon’s southern energy blocks.
Waters in one of those blocks are also claimed by Israel, which kicked off a gas bonanza in the eastern Mediterranean almost a decade ago with the discovery of two huge gas fields.
The dispute has led to years of brinkmanship with both sides promising to protect their resources and warning about encroachment.

Topics: Israel Lebanon

Israel moves closer to new election as Netanyahu struggles to form government

Updated 27 May 2019
Reuters
0

JERUSALEM: Israel moved toward a new election on Monday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to form a government following a national ballot just last month remained deadlocked.
In a preliminary vote, parliament decided to dissolve itself. In order to disperse and set an election date, legislators would still have to hold a final vote, likely to take place on Wednesday.
Netanyahu, who claimed victory on behalf of his right-wing Likud party in an April 9 election, has until 2100 GMT on Wednesday to put a government together, after being delegated the task by President Reuven Rivlin six weeks ago.
In power for the past decade and facing potential corruption indictments, Netanyahu has struggled to seal an agreement with a clutch of right-wing, far-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties that would ensure him a fifth term.
Divisions between former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman’s ultranationalist Yisrael Beitenu party and United Torah Judaism over a military conscription bill governing exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students have plunged the coalition talks into stalemate.

Topics: Benjamin Netanyahu Israel

