US sanctions policy threatens Middle East security: Iran deputy foreign minister

GENEVA: Washington’s sanctions policy threatens the security of the Middle East, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Monday, according to a statement on the ministry’s website.
Araqchi, while on a visit to Kuwait, also said Iran was ready for dialogue with other countries in the region.
