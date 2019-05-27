You are here

  • Home
  • US sanctions policy threatens Middle East security: Iran deputy foreign minister
﻿

US sanctions policy threatens Middle East security: Iran deputy foreign minister

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi made the statements while on a visit to Kuwait. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
0

US sanctions policy threatens Middle East security: Iran deputy foreign minister

  • He was on a visit in Kuwait when he made the statements
  • He said Iran is ready for dialogue with other countries in the region
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
0

GENEVA: Washington’s sanctions policy threatens the security of the Middle East, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Monday, according to a statement on the ministry’s website.
Araqchi, while on a visit to Kuwait, also said Iran was ready for dialogue with other countries in the region.

Topics: Iran US Middle East Iran tensions

Related

Update 0
World
US ‘not looking for regime change’ in Iran: Trump
0
Middle-East
Iraq offers to mediate in crisis between US and Iran

Israel open to US-mediated talks with Lebanon on sea border

Updated 49 min 22 sec ago
Reuters
0

Israel open to US-mediated talks with Lebanon on sea border

  • Such talks could be “for the good of both countries’ interests in developing natural gas reserves and oil” by agreeing a border
  • Israel and Lebanon have long disagreed on border demarcations, a dispute affecting a sea area of about 860 sq km
Updated 49 min 22 sec ago
Reuters
0

JERUSALEM: Israel voiced openness on Monday to US-mediated talks with Lebanon on resolving a dispute over the neighbors’ maritime border that has dogged Mediterranean oil and gas exploration.
Such talks, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz’s office said in a statement after he met US envoy David Satterfield, could be “for the good of both countries’ interests in developing natural gas reserves and oil” by agreeing a border.
There was no immediate comment from Lebanese or US officials.
Technically at war since Israel’s founding in 1948, Israel and Lebanon have long disagreed on border demarcations, a dispute affecting a sea area of about 860 sq km (330 square miles) extending along the edge of three of Lebanon’s southern energy blocks.
Waters in one of those blocks are also claimed by Israel, which kicked off a gas bonanza in the eastern Mediterranean almost a decade ago with the discovery of two huge gas fields.
The dispute has led to years of brinkmanship with both sides promising to protect their resources and warning about encroachment.

Topics: Israel Lebanon

Related

0
Middle-East
Israel restores Gaza fishing zone to ease humanitarian crisis
0
Middle-East
Palestine, Egypt offer air support as Israel battles wildfires

Latest updates

US sanctions policy threatens Middle East security: Iran deputy foreign minister
0
Israel open to US-mediated talks with Lebanon on sea border
0
India’s economy big worry for Modi, needs stimulus: trade body
0
Oman’s expat engineers fall as visa ban continues
0
Several bystanders killed in a road crash in Kuwait
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.