Saad bin Muhareb Al-Muhareb, executive head of the Saudi Publishing and Distribution House

Saad bin Muhareb Al-Muhareb was recently appointed executive head of the Saudi Publishing and Distribution House by the Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed.

The prince previously announced the establishment of the Saudi Publishing and Distribution House, which is aimed at publishing, marketing and distributing Saudi books in Arab countries.

Saudi Arabia also aims to remove the barriers that previously existed between the Saudi author and the public, while the ministry is keen to support Saudi innovators in all creative fields and through all possible support tracks.

Al-Muhareb is a prominent Saudi author, journalist and academic. He has worked as a lecturer at media and communication college at Al-Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud Islamic University in Riyadh since 2013.

Al-Muhareb also worked as a journalist for various publications in Saudi Arabia, including Asharq Al-Awsat, Al-Eqtisadiah, Alarabiya.net, Elaph and Albilad.

He was also director of the Riyadh International Book Fair in 2016.

Al-Muhareb was editor in chief of SMS (Short Message Service) at Middle East Broadcasting Center (MBC) between 2007 and 2009.

He also served as a public relations officer at the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) between 2003 and 2004.

Al-Muhareb holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations from Al-Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud Islamic University in Riyadh. He also earned a master’s degree in mass communication and media studies from King Saud University in Riyadh.

He has published four books focused on Saudi media, journalism, Saudi society and literature.