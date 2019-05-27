What We Are Reading Today: The Global Age by Ian Kershaw

You are here

﻿

This is the final chapter in the Penguin History of Europe series from the acclaimed scholar and author of To Hell and Back.

In this remarkable book, Ian Kershaw has created a grand panorama of the world we live in and where it came from. 

Drawing on examples from all across Europe, The Global Age is a fascinating portrait of the recent past and present, and a cautious look into our future.

Kershaw’s theory of agency in the making of history allows for a range of possibilities about the Continent’s future, critic Michael A. McFaul said in a review for The New York Times.

McFaul said European leaders “should read The Global Age to be reminded of the incredible progress of the last 70 years — and told that such progress is something they have the power to sustain through their individual actions.”

American leaders “should also read this book to learn how much better off we have been and could continue to be in concert with a continent of free, secure and prosperous allies,” said the critic. 

McFaul is a professor of political science at Stanford University and the author, most recently, of From Cold War to Hot Peace: An American Ambassador in Putin’s Russia.

DUBAI: A Sikh temple in Dubai has opened its doors to Muslims during Islam’s fasting month of Ramadan, offering them room to pray and a free meal to break their daily fast.
The Guru Nanak Darbar gurdwara — a place of worship in the Sikh religion — is building on Sikhism’s core principles of giving and eating together, which sees temples all over the world cook free meals, known as langar, for whoever wants them every day of the year.
“This is the best way to show to the world that we are all one. Whether you are Hindu, Muslim or Christian it doesn’t matter, you are first a human being,” said Bubbles Kandhari, vice chairperson of the gurdwara.
In previous years the gurdwara had offered the Muslim iftar meal on just one day during Ramadan, but as 2019 has been designated the Year of Tolerance by the United Arab Emirates government, the temple is offering the meal for Muslims breaking their fast every evening.
Muslim cousins Shuaib and Akil, both Indian nationals living in the UAE, brought their families to the gurdwara for iftar after seeing a video on social media.
“Normally we go to our mosque every day, but it is only for our community,” said Akil. “I was very interested to see where all the people come together and to show my kids.”
While Sikhs and other attendees ate their langar meals on the floor on one side of the room after a worship session, Muslims broke their fast at tables on the other side after their own prayer session inside the temple.

