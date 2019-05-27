London Arabia targets diaspora and visitors to UK capital

LONDON: A new monthly bilingual Arabic-English newspaper has launched aimed at the British-Arab community in London as well as visitors to the UK.
The launch of the London Arabia newspaper comes ahead of peak tourism season when many from the Arab world escape scorching summer temperatures by visiting the UK capital.
The newspaper, published by the London Arabia Organization, will be distributed free of charge in London.
“The paper will cover the issues and news which are of interest to the Arab community, especially the issues of integration, identity and the role young generations of Arab immigrants play on the British scene,” London Arabia Editor Omar Bdour told Arab News.
The newspaper joins a fast-growing Arab-focused media scene in the UK capital, with a number of newspapers from the region operating large bureaus which include Arab News, sister Arabic language paper Asharq Al-Awsat and Abu Dhabi-based The National among the titles.
“The London Arabia Newspaper will express the opinions of British Arabs regardless of their origins, beliefs or political and religious affiliations or background.
“Therefore, we ask the Arab community in the UK to get in touch with us in order to express their views on the issues and topics that concern them,” added Bdour.
