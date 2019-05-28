Qatari outlets ‘incite boycott of Palestinian workshop’

DUBAI: Qatari media has been upping the ante with articles and opinion pieces attacking the US-led “Peace to Prosperity” economic workshop in Bahrain, which led to Palestinian officials forming a negative view of the summit and urging other Arab states to boycott it, analysts say.
“We call on the countries that have agreed to attend the Bahrain workshop to re-evaluate their decision,” Saeb Erekat, secretary of the PLO’s executive committee, told Arab News in an interview.
Experts say that comments come as a result of Iranian and Qatari media propagating a negative view of the workshop, which is being falsely portrayed as an effort to force Palestinians to sell away their right to a state.
“A two-day international Peace to Prosperity economic workshop in Bahrain undermines #Palestinians and their calls for sovereignty” read a tweet from Qatar-owned English version of The New Arab, a newspaper based in London.
Another tweet by the same news website read: “In-depth: ‘Palestinian political and religious leaders have slammed Jared Kushner’s so-called Deal of the Century Israel-Palestine peace plan, due to be revealed in part in a controversial Bahrain summit.’”
Meanwhile, a Twitter poll from senior Al Jazeera News channel anchor Jamal Rayyan asked: “Do you support Saudi Arabia, UAE and Israel’s organization of an economic conference in Bahrain to finance the deal of the century and the liquidation of the Palestinian cause?”
The results showed 71 percent against and 29 percent in favor.
Articles from the Middle East Eye and Middle East Monitor — both Qatari-backed, and pro-Hamas and Muslim Brotherhood — exaggerated the “failings” of the workshop.
But while Qatari media has aggressively pushed against the Bahain summit, Israel-based Haaretz has published an article claiming that Qatar plans to attend and participate in the conference, which takes place on June 25 and 26.
No reports of Qatar confirming or denying the Haaretz article were found by Arab News.
Dubbed “Peace for Prosperity,” the conference is expected to bring together leaders from several governments, civil society and the business sector.
Trump’s office said the conference was a “pivotal opportunity ... to share ideas, discuss strategies, and galvanize support for potential economic investments and initiatives that could be made possible by a peace agreement.”
The Palestinians see this as offering financial rewards in exchange for accepting Israeli occupation.
“Attempts at promoting an economic normalization of the Israeli occupation of Palestine will be rejected,” Erekat said.
