Qatari outlets ‘incite boycott of Palestinian workshop’

Qatari media coverage of the US-led Palestinian economic workshop has been criticized by analysts as aggressively negative. (Shutterstock)
Updated 28 May 2019
Arab News
Qatari outlets 'incite boycott of Palestinian workshop'

  • Aggressive media coverage led to Palestine leader’s call for veto of Bahrain economic conference, experts say
Updated 28 May 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Qatari media has been upping the ante with articles and opinion pieces attacking the US-led “Peace to Prosperity” economic workshop in Bahrain, which led to Palestinian officials forming a negative view of the summit and urging other Arab states to boycott it, analysts say.
“We call on the countries that have agreed to attend the Bahrain workshop to re-evaluate their decision,” Saeb Erekat, secretary of the PLO’s executive committee, told Arab News in an interview.
Experts say that comments come as a result of Iranian and Qatari media propagating a negative view of the workshop, which is being falsely portrayed as an effort to force Palestinians to sell away their right to a state.
“A two-day international Peace to Prosperity economic workshop in Bahrain undermines #Palestinians and their calls for sovereignty” read a tweet from Qatar-owned English version of The New Arab, a newspaper based in London.
Another tweet by the same news website read: “In-depth: ‘Palestinian political and religious leaders have slammed Jared Kushner’s so-called Deal of the Century Israel-Palestine peace plan, due to be revealed in part in a controversial Bahrain summit.’”
Meanwhile, a Twitter poll from senior Al Jazeera News channel anchor Jamal Rayyan asked: “Do you support Saudi Arabia, UAE and Israel’s organization of an economic conference in Bahrain to finance the deal of the century and the liquidation of the Palestinian cause?”
The results showed 71 percent against and 29 percent in favor.
Articles from the Middle East Eye and Middle East Monitor — both Qatari-backed, and pro-Hamas and Muslim Brotherhood — exaggerated the “failings” of the workshop.
But while Qatari media has aggressively pushed against the Bahain summit, Israel-based Haaretz has published an article claiming that Qatar plans to attend and participate in the conference, which takes place on June 25 and 26.
No reports of Qatar confirming or denying the Haaretz article were found by Arab News.
Dubbed “Peace for Prosperity,” the conference is expected to bring together leaders from several governments, civil society and the business sector.
Trump’s office said the conference was a “pivotal opportunity ... to share ideas, discuss strategies, and galvanize support for potential economic investments and initiatives that could be made possible by a peace agreement.”
The Palestinians see this as offering financial rewards in exchange for accepting Israeli occupation.
“Attempts at promoting an economic normalization of the Israeli occupation of Palestine will be rejected,” Erekat said.

Topics: Qatar Bahrain

Pakistan leader to join OIC Makkah forum

Updated 49 min 43 sec ago
Muhammad Ishtiaq
Pakistan leader to join OIC Makkah forum

  • King Salman invites 57 members to 14th OIC summit in Makkah.
  • Forum highlights key Saudi role in forging Muslim unity, Pakistani senator says
Updated 49 min 43 sec ago
Muhammad Ishtiaq
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead his country’s delegation at the 14th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Makkah on May 31.

King Salman has invited 57 members of the OIC to attend the summit, the fourth session to be held in the holy city.

The two-day forum will discuss key issues facing the Muslim world, including strengthening unity among Muslim states amid rising tensions in the Arabian Gulf.

Khan is also expected to meet Muslim world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.
 
Pakistani Senator Sehar Kamran said the Makkah forum “is taking place at a critical time.”

“Saudi Arabia can play a vital role in forging harmony and unity within the Muslim Ummah, and lead Muslim countries to confront the growing threat of terrorism and militancy in the region,” she said.

Kamran said recent missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, “specifically the evil designs to target the holy sites,” have caused alarm across the Muslim world.

“I hope the Islamic summit will be instrumental in identifying and containing evil conspiracies,” she said.

Pakistan’s former consul general in Jeddah, Rizwan Ul Haq Mahmood, said that Saudi Arabia’s efforts to “bridge the gulf between Islamic countries made it the political leader of the Islamic world.”

The Kingdom “is aiming to revive unity of thought among Muslim states and ensure a unanimous stand on thorny issues,” he said.

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairman of the All Pakistan Ulema Council, said the Muslim world has high hopes for the summit’s outcome.

“Saudi services to the Islamic world cannot be ignored,” he said.

King Salman’s invitation to Muslim leaders and scholars is a positive sign for the challenges confronting the Muslim world, Ashrafi said.

The OIC was founded in 1969 and is the world’s second-largest intergovernmental organization after the UN with 57 member states from four continents.

 
 

Topics: Pakistan Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

