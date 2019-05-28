Search continuing for missing Saudi student pilot in Philippine crash

You are here

MANILA: Efforts to find a missing Saudi aviation student and his instructor who went missing May 17 in the Philippines continued on Monday.

Eric Apolonio, a spokesman for the Philippines Civil Aviation Authority (CAAP), said Coast Guard teams, divers and technicians armed with sonar equipment from the Orient Flying School (OFS) had been deployed to scan the waters south of the town of San Jose in Occidental Mindoro.

They have yet to find the missing Beechcraft Baron 55 (BB-55) aircraft or its two occupants, Abdullah Khalid Al-Sharif, a 23-year-old student at the OFS, and his teacher, Capt. Jose Nelson Yapparcon.

The two were on a training flight when the BB-55 vanished from radar shortly after takeoff from San Jose airport. Apolonio said operations, now in their 10th day, might expand beyond the waters of the San Jose Strait, about 42 km from the coast, but that the search was being hampered by bad weather conditions.

Three days after the disappearance, the CAAP said debris of an airplane was found in the area. A bag containing Yapparcon’s identification cards and belongings have also been found.

“Our investigators are just on standby. They still could not assess the debris that was found May 20 and, without the rest of the wreckage, they are also not in a position to investigate,” Apolonio told Arab News.

But Al-Sharif’s brother, Abdul Majeed, criticized what he described as “very weak” search efforts by Philippines authorities on Sunday, as well as the Saudi Embassy in Manila for its lack of help.

He told Arab News that “nothing new” had been confirmed since the May 20 discovery, and that his family would pursue “personal efforts” to widen the search.

Pakistan leader to join OIC Makkah forum

Updated 28 May 2019
Muhammad Ishtiaq
0

Pakistan leader to join OIC Makkah forum

  • King Salman invites 57 members to 14th OIC summit in Makkah.
  • Forum highlights key Saudi role in forging Muslim unity, Pakistani senator says
Updated 28 May 2019
Muhammad Ishtiaq
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead his country’s delegation at the 14th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Makkah on May 31.

King Salman has invited 57 members of the OIC to attend the summit, the fourth session to be held in the holy city.

The two-day forum will discuss key issues facing the Muslim world, including strengthening unity among Muslim states amid rising tensions in the Arabian Gulf.

Khan is also expected to meet Muslim world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.
 
Pakistani Senator Sehar Kamran said the Makkah forum “is taking place at a critical time.”

“Saudi Arabia can play a vital role in forging harmony and unity within the Muslim Ummah, and lead Muslim countries to confront the growing threat of terrorism and militancy in the region,” she said.

Kamran said recent missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, “specifically the evil designs to target the holy sites,” have caused alarm across the Muslim world.

“I hope the Islamic summit will be instrumental in identifying and containing evil conspiracies,” she said.

Pakistan’s former consul general in Jeddah, Rizwan Ul Haq Mahmood, said that Saudi Arabia’s efforts to “bridge the gulf between Islamic countries made it the political leader of the Islamic world.”

The Kingdom “is aiming to revive unity of thought among Muslim states and ensure a unanimous stand on thorny issues,” he said.

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairman of the All Pakistan Ulema Council, said the Muslim world has high hopes for the summit’s outcome.

“Saudi services to the Islamic world cannot be ignored,” he said.

King Salman’s invitation to Muslim leaders and scholars is a positive sign for the challenges confronting the Muslim world, Ashrafi said.

The OIC was founded in 1969 and is the world’s second-largest intergovernmental organization after the UN with 57 member states from four continents.

 
 

