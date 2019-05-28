You are here

  • Home
  • Startup of the Week: A Saudi brand eyeing world fashion capitals
﻿

Startup of the Week: A Saudi brand eyeing world fashion capitals

Updated 16 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
NOOR NUGALI
0

Startup of the Week: A Saudi brand eyeing world fashion capitals

  • The brand has two seasonal releases, alongside an “Oriental” collection released during Ramadan
Updated 16 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR NOOR NUGALI
0

JEDDAH, RIYADH: Classy women who like to keep up with the latest trends in the fashion world can always trust “GHAZAL.”

 The brand launched in 2017, and focuses on quality, detail, and exclusivity in choosing high-quality European fabrics.

Ghazal Kurdi is the founder and designer of GHAZAL, and sharpened her skills for her passion for fashion through education.

She describes the brand in three words: “Classy, quality and timeless.”

The brand has two seasonal releases, alongside an “Oriental” collection released during Ramadan.

“Each collection reminds me of a period of my life that inspired me to create it. So each one, for me, is unique,” she told Arab News.

Discussing where she sees her brand over the next decade, Kurdi said: “In five years, Kate Middleton (the Duchess of Cambridge) will wear our brand, and in 10 years, alongside a flagship store on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, we will have a branch in each of the world’s fashion capitals. That is my vision.”

The next collection to be released, following this year’s “Oriental” Ramadan release, will be the new Fall/Winter collection launched this September.

Saudi TV host Suha Nowailaty is among the many Saudi influencers to have donned the label. 

“She wore our brand, as did Yasmeen Dakheel, Bayan Linjawi, and Ghaila Mahmoudi too,” Kurdi said. “And from Kuwait, we have Hanan Dashti who has one of the biggest makeup brands in the country.”

For aspiring fashion designers who want to start their own business, Kurdi advises just getting on with it. “Do not wait, do not listen to anyone’s negativity and stay close to those who encourage you and are positive. Do not aim for the money, just aim for your passion and money will follow. Success is not easy, but it is not difficult to achieve if you are in love with what you do.”

GHAZAL can be found at Jeddah’s Homegrown Market, and Ana Ghair Mall during Ramadan.

Keep up with the brand by following (@ghazalbygk) for their latest posts.

Topics: Startup of the Week

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: Coco Sabon’s natural skincare
0
Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: Save your money and energy by hiring a professional virtual assistant

Pakistan leader to join OIC Makkah forum

Updated 28 May 2019
Muhammad Ishtiaq
0

Pakistan leader to join OIC Makkah forum

  • King Salman invites 57 members to 14th OIC summit in Makkah.
  • Forum highlights key Saudi role in forging Muslim unity, Pakistani senator says
Updated 28 May 2019
Muhammad Ishtiaq
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead his country’s delegation at the 14th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Makkah on May 31.

King Salman has invited 57 members of the OIC to attend the summit, the fourth session to be held in the holy city.

The two-day forum will discuss key issues facing the Muslim world, including strengthening unity among Muslim states amid rising tensions in the Arabian Gulf.

Khan is also expected to meet Muslim world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.
 
Pakistani Senator Sehar Kamran said the Makkah forum “is taking place at a critical time.”

“Saudi Arabia can play a vital role in forging harmony and unity within the Muslim Ummah, and lead Muslim countries to confront the growing threat of terrorism and militancy in the region,” she said.

Kamran said recent missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, “specifically the evil designs to target the holy sites,” have caused alarm across the Muslim world.

“I hope the Islamic summit will be instrumental in identifying and containing evil conspiracies,” she said.

Pakistan’s former consul general in Jeddah, Rizwan Ul Haq Mahmood, said that Saudi Arabia’s efforts to “bridge the gulf between Islamic countries made it the political leader of the Islamic world.”

The Kingdom “is aiming to revive unity of thought among Muslim states and ensure a unanimous stand on thorny issues,” he said.

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairman of the All Pakistan Ulema Council, said the Muslim world has high hopes for the summit’s outcome.

“Saudi services to the Islamic world cannot be ignored,” he said.

King Salman’s invitation to Muslim leaders and scholars is a positive sign for the challenges confronting the Muslim world, Ashrafi said.

The OIC was founded in 1969 and is the world’s second-largest intergovernmental organization after the UN with 57 member states from four continents.

 
 

Topics: Pakistan Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Related

Special 0
Pakistan
Pakistan pins high hopes on OIC summit
0
Pakistan
OIC awards Pakistani cleric for fight against terrorism

Latest updates

Egyptian security forces commit war crimes in Sinai: rights monitor
0
Pakistan leader to join OIC Makkah forum
0
Nadal, Djokovic have it easy at Roland Garros
0
Public decency laws in Saudi Arabia ‘still on hold’: official
0
Search continuing for missing Saudi student pilot in Philippine crash
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.