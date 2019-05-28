Startup of the Week: A Saudi brand eyeing world fashion capitals

JEDDAH, RIYADH: Classy women who like to keep up with the latest trends in the fashion world can always trust “GHAZAL.”

The brand launched in 2017, and focuses on quality, detail, and exclusivity in choosing high-quality European fabrics.

Ghazal Kurdi is the founder and designer of GHAZAL, and sharpened her skills for her passion for fashion through education.

She describes the brand in three words: “Classy, quality and timeless.”

The brand has two seasonal releases, alongside an “Oriental” collection released during Ramadan.

“Each collection reminds me of a period of my life that inspired me to create it. So each one, for me, is unique,” she told Arab News.

Discussing where she sees her brand over the next decade, Kurdi said: “In five years, Kate Middleton (the Duchess of Cambridge) will wear our brand, and in 10 years, alongside a flagship store on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, we will have a branch in each of the world’s fashion capitals. That is my vision.”

The next collection to be released, following this year’s “Oriental” Ramadan release, will be the new Fall/Winter collection launched this September.

Saudi TV host Suha Nowailaty is among the many Saudi influencers to have donned the label.

“She wore our brand, as did Yasmeen Dakheel, Bayan Linjawi, and Ghaila Mahmoudi too,” Kurdi said. “And from Kuwait, we have Hanan Dashti who has one of the biggest makeup brands in the country.”

For aspiring fashion designers who want to start their own business, Kurdi advises just getting on with it. “Do not wait, do not listen to anyone’s negativity and stay close to those who encourage you and are positive. Do not aim for the money, just aim for your passion and money will follow. Success is not easy, but it is not difficult to achieve if you are in love with what you do.”

GHAZAL can be found at Jeddah’s Homegrown Market, and Ana Ghair Mall during Ramadan.

Keep up with the brand by following (@ghazalbygk) for their latest posts.