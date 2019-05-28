You are here

King Salman approves $4.9m bonus for Saudi Arabia's General Auditing Bureau staff

Approval for the bonus represents strong support for the positive results achieved by the GAB in its supervisory activities. (SPA)
Updated 28 May 2019
Work by GAB staff led to the recovery of more than SR17 billion for the Kingdom's treasury

  • Work by GAB staff led to the recovery of more than SR17 billion for the Kingdom’s treasury
Updated 28 May 2019
JEDDAH: King Salman has approved an SR18.7 million ($4.9 million) incentive bonus to be shared among 627 staff of the General Auditing Bureau (GAB) for their auditing work in the past financial year. 

Work by GAB staff led to the recovery of more than SR17 billion for the Kingdom’s treasury. Approval for the bonus represents strong support for the positive results achieved by the GAB in its supervisory activities.

Recently, GAB launched an electronic platform, Wathiqa, that allows the creation, storage and exchange of government documents between departments under the bureau’s supervision.

Wathiqa is an initiative of the Digital Transformation Program, part of the Vision 2030 reform plan, which aims to modernize the Saudi government, economy and society.

This new platform gives these entities access to all of GAB’s documents through the
cataloging regulations system, which is a central database of all laws and regulatory provisions issued by all legislative authorities in the Kingdom, gathered and collected over a period of 50 years. SPA Jeddah

Topics: Saudi Arabia

0
Pakistan leader to join OIC Makkah forum

Updated 28 May 2019
Muhammad Ishtiaq
Pakistan leader to join OIC Makkah forum

  • King Salman invites 57 members to 14th OIC summit in Makkah.
  • Forum highlights key Saudi role in forging Muslim unity, Pakistani senator says
Updated 28 May 2019
Muhammad Ishtiaq
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead his country’s delegation at the 14th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Makkah on May 31.

King Salman has invited 57 members of the OIC to attend the summit, the fourth session to be held in the holy city.

The two-day forum will discuss key issues facing the Muslim world, including strengthening unity among Muslim states amid rising tensions in the Arabian Gulf.

Khan is also expected to meet Muslim world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.
 
Pakistani Senator Sehar Kamran said the Makkah forum “is taking place at a critical time.”

“Saudi Arabia can play a vital role in forging harmony and unity within the Muslim Ummah, and lead Muslim countries to confront the growing threat of terrorism and militancy in the region,” she said.

Kamran said recent missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, “specifically the evil designs to target the holy sites,” have caused alarm across the Muslim world.

“I hope the Islamic summit will be instrumental in identifying and containing evil conspiracies,” she said.

Pakistan’s former consul general in Jeddah, Rizwan Ul Haq Mahmood, said that Saudi Arabia’s efforts to “bridge the gulf between Islamic countries made it the political leader of the Islamic world.”

The Kingdom “is aiming to revive unity of thought among Muslim states and ensure a unanimous stand on thorny issues,” he said.

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairman of the All Pakistan Ulema Council, said the Muslim world has high hopes for the summit’s outcome.

“Saudi services to the Islamic world cannot be ignored,” he said.

King Salman’s invitation to Muslim leaders and scholars is a positive sign for the challenges confronting the Muslim world, Ashrafi said.

The OIC was founded in 1969 and is the world’s second-largest intergovernmental organization after the UN with 57 member states from four continents.

 
 

Topics: Pakistan Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

