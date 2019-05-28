King Salman approves $4.9m bonus for Saudi Arabia’s General Auditing Bureau staff

JEDDAH: King Salman has approved an SR18.7 million ($4.9 million) incentive bonus to be shared among 627 staff of the General Auditing Bureau (GAB) for their auditing work in the past financial year.

Work by GAB staff led to the recovery of more than SR17 billion for the Kingdom’s treasury. Approval for the bonus represents strong support for the positive results achieved by the GAB in its supervisory activities.

Recently, GAB launched an electronic platform, Wathiqa, that allows the creation, storage and exchange of government documents between departments under the bureau’s supervision.

Wathiqa is an initiative of the Digital Transformation Program, part of the Vision 2030 reform plan, which aims to modernize the Saudi government, economy and society.

This new platform gives these entities access to all of GAB’s documents through the

cataloging regulations system, which is a central database of all laws and regulatory provisions issued by all legislative authorities in the Kingdom, gathered and collected over a period of 50 years. SPA Jeddah