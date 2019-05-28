You are here

Oil mixed as OPEC cuts, US sanctions prop up prices while trade war weighs

US sanctions on petroleum exports from Iran have tightened markets. Above, an Iranian oil facility at Khark island on the Arabian Gulf. (AFP)
Updated 28 May 2019
Reuters
  • OPEC and some allies including Russia are due to meet on June 25 and 26 to discuss output policy
  • US sanctions on petroleum exports from Iran and Venezuela have tightened markets
Reuters
SINGAPORE: Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as supply cuts, led by producer club OPEC, and US sanctions on fuel exports from Iran and Venezuela supported crude, while concerns about an economic slowdown weighed on the market.
Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $69.99 at 0637 GMT, down 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, from the last session’s close, when they rose 2.1 percent.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $59.03 per barrel, up 40 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their last close on Friday. WTI did not trade on Monday due to a US public holiday.
Prices have been supported by supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) since the start of the year, and by political tensions in the Middle East.
OPEC and some allies including Russia are due to meet on June 25 and 26 to discuss output policy.
Beyond the output cuts, US bank, Citi said, “Geopolitical turmoil across the Middle East ... are likely to encourage financial investors to realign with their bullish physical counterparties.”
In physical oil markets, Middle East crude premiums hit their highest levels in years earlier this month amid falling supply.
Beyond the OPEC cuts, US sanctions on petroleum exports from Iran and Venezuela have tightened markets.
“Iran exports remain under pressure as US sanctions bite. This comes as OPEC appears to be heading toward extending the current production cut agreement,” Citi added.
Trump last year withdrew the United States from a 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran, and Washington is ratcheting up sanctions seeking to end Tehran’s international sales of crude oil and strangle its economy.
Washington has also imposed sanctions on Venezuela’s oil exports, in a bid to topple the government under President Nicolas Maduro there.
Despite this, markets remain cautious amid an economic slowdown as a result of the ongoing trade war between the United States and China, which is also expected to dent fuel consumption.
“We really need to see some strong demand figures, which so far this year has not happened, before we can really start listening to the bulls,” said Matt Stanley, a broker at Starfuels in Dubai.

Topics: Oil energy OPEC iran sanctions

Huawei holds on to No. 2 smartphone spot after US ban

Updated 28 min 25 sec ago
Reuters
0

Huawei holds on to No. 2 smartphone spot after US ban

  • Huawei sold 58.4 million smartphone units in the quarter, with growth across all regions
  • The US on May 15 blocked Huawei from buying US goods saying the company was involved in activities contrary to national security
Updated 28 min 25 sec ago
Reuters
0

Chinese telecom company Huawei held on to its spot as the world’s second biggest smartphone vendor in the first quarter, despite being blacklisted by the United States, research and advisory firm Gartner said.
Gartner also said Huawei continued to reduce the gap with Samsung, but warned that growth could be limited in the near term.
The United States on May 15 blocked Huawei from buying US goods saying the company was involved in activities contrary to national security. The Trump administration softened its stance last week by granting Huawei a license to buy US goods until Aug. 19.
Gartner said Samsung retained its top spot in worldwide smartphone sales, achieving a 19.2% market share in the first quarter of 2019. Huawei achieved the highest year-over-year growth among the world’s top five — Samsung, Huawei, Apple and Chinese smartphone makers OPPO and Vivo.
Huawei sold 58.4 million smartphone units in the quarter, with growth across all regions, the report showed.
Total global sales of smartphones to end users fell 2.7% in the quarter, with 373 million units sold
Huawei did particularly well in two of its biggest markets, Europe and Greater China, where its smartphone sales grew by 69% and 33%, respectively. Huawei has a 29.5% market share of Greater China’s smartphone market.
But the impact of the US action against Huawei is likely to spook buyers. PriceSpy, a product comparison site that attracts an average of 14 million visitors per month, said last week that Huawei handsets were drawing fewer clicks from online shoppers.
“Unavailability of Google apps and services on Huawei smartphones, if implemented, will upset Huawei’s international smartphone business which is almost half of its worldwide phone business,” Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner, said.
“Not the least it brings apprehension among buyers, limiting Huawei’s growth in the near term,” he added.
Companies that have either shunned Huawei completely or restricted buying from the company include Google, Softbank’s ARM, Analog Devices, US chipmakers Intel Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Xilinx Inc, Broadcom Inc, Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp. and BT Group’s EE.

Topics: Huawei smartphone

