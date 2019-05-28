You are here

UN agency: Attacks on schools in Afghanistan tripled in 2018

Half a million Afghani children were denied their right to education. (File/AFP)
AP
  • Attacks on schools increased from 68 in 2017 to 192 in 2018
  • UNICEF said the conflict forced more than 1,000 schools to close down last year
AP
KABUL: Attacks on schools in Afghanistan tripled in 2018, compared to the year before, in part because militants targeted schools that were used as polling stations in the country’s October parliamentary elections, the United Nations children’s agency said Tuesday.
According to UNICEF, the number of attacks on schools went from 68 in 2017 to 192 in 2018 — the first time attacks on schools had increased since 2015. The agency said one of the reasons for the spike was that schools were used as voter registration and polling centers in the elections.
UNICEF also said that Afghanistan’s conflict and deteriorating security situation left more than 1,000 schools closed last year and that half a million children were denied their right to education.
“Education is under fire in Afghanistan,” said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF’s executive director. “The senseless attacks on schools; the killing, injury and abduction of teachers; and the threats against education are destroying the hopes and dreams of an entire generation of children.”
An estimated 3.7 million children between 7 and 17 years of age — nearly half of all school-aged children — are out of school in Afghanistan, UNICEF said.
Both the Taliban and the Daesh group have targeted schools and education facilities across Afghanistan in the past. When they ruled the country, the Taliban — notorious for their repression of women — denied girls the right to education.
Last year’s October parliamentary elections were marred by violence and chaos, with 56 civilians killed, as well as at least 11 Afghan security forces. Also, more than 339 people were wounded in nearly 200 attacks on election day across the country — including many on polling centers. The voting took place against the backdrop of near-daily attacks by the Taliban, who have seized about half the country and have repeatedly refused offers to negotiate with the Kabul government, even as they hold talks with the US
And just two months before the elections, a Daesh suicide bomber killed 35 high school graduates in a Shiite neighborhood of Kabul as they sat for their university entrance exams. The dead were all teenagers.
In Tuesday’s press release, UNICEF added that worsening insecurity, high rates of poverty and persistent discrimination against girls caused the rate of out-of-school children to increase last year for the first time since 2002.
“Girls account for 60% of children not in education,” it added.
Girls’ education is still frowned upon in much of the conservative Muslim country, and is banned in the steadily expanding areas controlled by the Taliban, now estimated to hold sway over half the country.
The UN agency said it was working with the government and other partners to provide informal and accelerated community-based education, including running classes in community buildings and homes to help to reduce the risk of insecurity on the way to school.
UNICEF also called for an end to all attacks on schools and urged all warring parties in Afghanistan to protect education during armed conflict.

Malaysia to send back plastic waste to foreign nations

Malaysia to send back plastic waste to foreign nations

  • Malaysia and many developing countries have become new targets after China banned the import of plastic waste last year
  • ‘Malaysia will not be a dumping ground to the world ... we will fight back’
PORT KLANG, Malaysia: Malaysia will send back some 3,000 metric tons (3,300 tons) of non-recyclable plastic waste to countries such as the US, UK, Canada and Australia in a move to avoid becoming a dumping ground for rich nations, Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin said Tuesday.
Yeo said Malaysia and many developing countries have become new targets after China banned the import of plastic waste last year. She said 60 containers stacked with contaminated waste were smuggled in en route to illegal processing facilities in the country and will be sent back to their countries of origin.
Ten of the containers are due to be shipped back within two weeks, she said, as she showed reporters contents of the waste at a port outside Kuala Lumpur.
The displayed items included cables from the UK, contaminated milk cartons from Australia and compact discs from Bangladesh, as well as bales of electronic and household waste from the US, Canada, Japan, Saudi Arabia and China. Yeo said the waste from China appeared to be garbage from France and other countries that had been rerouted after a ban imposed by China.
“This is probably just the tip of the iceberg (due) to the banning of plastic waste by China,” Yeo told a news conference. “Malaysia will not be a dumping ground to the world ... we will fight back. Even though we are a small country, we can’t be bullied by developed countries.”
In one case alone, Yeo said a UK recycling company exported more than 50,000 metric tons (55,000 tons) of plastic waste in about 1,000 containers to Malaysia over the past two years.
The government has clamped down on dozens of illegal plastic recycling facilities that had mushroomed across the country, shuttering more than 150 plants since last July. Earlier this month, the government also sent back five containers of waste to Spain.
Yeo said China’s plastic waste ban had “opened up the eyes of the world to see that we have a huge garbage and recycling problem.”
Citizens in rich nations diligently separate their waste for recycling but the garbage ended up being dumped in developing nations where they are recycled illegally, causing environmental and health hazards, she said.
“We urge the developed countries to review their management of plastic waste and stop shipping the garbage out to the developing countries,” she said, calling such practices “unfair and uncivilized.”
Yeo vowed to take action against Malaysian companies illegally importing used plastic, calling them “traitors to the country’s sustainability.”

