Egypt considers offers for three power plant projects

﻿

If Egypt approves the offers from the two firms, the move will help cut debts of the North African territory while achieving foreign investment. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Two international firms have signaled their interest in taking over Egypt’s three 14.4 gigawatts power plant projects.

If Egypt approves the offers from the two firms, the move will help cut debts of the North African territory while achieving foreign investment, Bloomberg reported.

The two firms are the global investment firm Blackstone Group and the international independent power producer Edra Power Holdings Sdn Bhd of Malaysia.

HSBC Holdings, Deutsche Bank AG and KfW-IPEX Bank AG were among the top banks to finance the projects which cost $6.7 billion (€6 billion) to build.

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi inaugurated the plants in July as the latest in a series of large-scale infrastructure projects.

The deal will enable the country to receive funding in order to revive its economy that stalled during the 2011 uprising.

The power plant projects are a continuation of a series of mega-projects such as a new administrative capital, an extension of the Suez Canal and a record-breaking Nile bridge.

Wave of Gulf bank mergers almost over: S&P Global Ratings

Updated 28 May 2019
Arab News
0

Wave of Gulf bank mergers almost over: S&P Global Ratings

  • Smaller scale consolidations could still happen in overbanked countries to ‘help improve banks’ performance and financial stability
Updated 28 May 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The Gulf banking sector may experience fewer mergers and acquisitions, with the remaining pool of lenders seeing limited bases – except for economic reasons – for them to consider consolidation deals.

“Most mergers to date have involved banks with common major shareholders,” S&P Global Ratings said in a report. “As such, the pool of banks with similar ownership is smaller, which will mean fewer M&A from now on unless economic reasons force the issue.”

The rating agency however noted that given the overcapacity of some Gulf banking systems, particularly in the UAE and Oman, smaller scale consolidations could still happen to ‘help improve banks’ performance and financial stability.

In the UAE, there are 49 commercial banks serving a population of about 9 million while 20 banks in Oman serve a population of about 4.7 million.

“The presence of a significant number of banks in these two countries means that smaller players typically have to differentiate by focusing on specific segments like Islamic banking, riskier clients rejected by larger lenders, or by competing on price,” S&P Global Ratings said, which could be enhanced by seeking synergies with other lending institutions.

“Any future M&A would require more aggressive moves by management than those seen in the past. The added hurdles of convincing boards and shareholders, who face the possibility of seeing their assets diluted or losing control, means the next wave of deals may take longer to build than the current one,” it added.

