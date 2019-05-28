You are here

  • Home
  • Bangladesh police put on alert after second Daesh-claimed blast
﻿

Bangladesh police put on alert after second Daesh-claimed blast

Bangladesh launched a crackdown on extremism after attacks in July 2016, when Daesh-inspired militants stormed a Dhaka cafe killing 22 people, including 18 foreigners. (File/Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
0

Bangladesh police put on alert after second Daesh-claimed blast

  • The Sunday night blast in Dhaka’s Malibagh neighborhood left two people injured, including a female officer
  • An official said it was a powerful bomb, and that it had been planted in a police pick-up van
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
0

DHAKA: Bangladesh authorities have put the police force on nationwide alert after the Daesh group claimed responsibility for a second explosion targetting security forces in less than a month.
The Sunday night blast in Dhaka’s Malibagh neighborhood, just outside the headquarters of the police’s Special Branch, left two people injured, including a female officer.
Dhaka Police Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia told reporters Monday it was a powerful bomb, and that it had been planted in a police pick-up van.
Daesh claimed responsibility, with its propaganda wing Amaq saying the Daesh militants targeted the police vehicle with an “explosive device,” destroying the vehicle and wounding three personnel on board.
Bangladesh police rejected the claim, saying the explosion was still being investigated.
“No connection of IS has been found in the incident,” national police spokesman Sohel Rana said.
He said following the blast “all units of Bangladesh police have been asked to take necessary cautionary measures.”
Last month, Daesh militants said they “detonated an explosive device” aimed at a group of police, the SITE Intelligence Group reported. It was the first Daesh-claimed attack in Bangladesh in more than two years.
According to the US-based SITE, which monitors militant activity, the brief Daesh statement said that blast wounded three police on a road to Dhaka’s Gulistan market.
Daesh also said it detonated explosives in the northeastern city of Sylhet in March 2017.
Police said six people died in those blasts as commandos stormed an militant hideout. The government at the time rejected Daesh’s claim and blamed a banned homegrown organization.
Bangladesh launched a crackdown on extremism after attacks in July 2016, when Daesh-inspired militants stormed a Dhaka cafe killing 22 people, including 18 foreigners.
Since then, security forces have staged nationwide raids in which, they say, nearly 100 members of two extremist groups have been killed. Hundreds of suspects have been detained.
The South Asian nation has also boosted security since the April 21 Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka, which were carried out by militants affiliated to Daesh.

Topics: Bangladesh Daesh

Related

0
World
Mass iftar at Bangladesh mosque shows true Ramadan spirit
0
World
Bangladesh stops 84 Rohingyas from perilous sea journey

Knife-wielding man attacks schoolgirls in Japan, kills 2

Updated 35 min 17 sec ago
AP
0

Knife-wielding man attacks schoolgirls in Japan, kills 2

  • Most of the victims were elementary school girls who were lined up at a bus stop
  • Witnesses described a hellish scene: children and adults falling to the ground
Updated 35 min 17 sec ago
AP
0

KAWASAKI, Japan: A man carrying a knife in each hand and screaming “I will kill you!” attacked a group of schoolgirls and adults as he walked toward a school bus parked at a bus stop just outside Tokyo on Tuesday, killing two and injuring 16 before killing himself, officials said.
Most of the victims were elementary school girls who were lined up at a bus stop near Noborito Park in the city of Kawasaki when a man in his 50s began slashing them with knives. City officials, quoting police, said the suspect was captured but died from a self-inflicted cut to the neck.
Witnesses described a hellish scene: children and adults falling to the ground, some with their shirts soaked with blood; dozens of children running and screaming for help, with their school bags and books scattered on the ground.
“I heard a scream so I stopped and turned around to see what happened. It was not a normal tone of voice,” said Yasuko Atsukata, adding that she then saw one person collapse, and then another one. “The color of their white shirts turned red after they collapsed, then I understood they got stabbed.”
In a nearby parking lot, a boy looking frightened and in shock had scratches on his face, hands and legs, apparently from falling to the ground as he ran for his life.
Masami Arai, an official at the Kawasaki city office, said 16 people, most of them schoolgirls at a local Catholic school, were injured and three others, including the attacker, were believed to have been killed. Arai said three of the injuries were serious and 13 others were not life-threatening.
Police wouldn’t confirm specifics about the attacker. His identity and motive weren’t immediately known. Witnesses said that as the attack unfolded, a bus driver shouted at the man with two knives, and as he was running away he cut his own neck, collapsing in a pool of blood as the police seized him.
Television footage showed emergency workers giving first aid to people inside an orange tent set up on the street, and police and other officials carrying the injured to ambulances.
Kanagawa prefectural police confirmed the death of sixth-grade schoolgirl Hanako Kuribayashi, 11, from Tokyo. Hospital officials at a televised news conference confirmed her death as well as that of a man in his 30s, saying both had been slashed in the head, chest and face.
Separately, doctors at St. Marianna University School of Medicine said a man in his 50s died at the hospital after being brought in from the crime scene with neck injuries. City officials and the media said the man was the suspect.
Most of the victims attended Caritas Gakuen, a well-known private school founded by Soeurs de la Charite de Quebec, an organization of Catholic nuns in Quebec City in Canada.
All of the victims except for two adults are in elementary school, according to city and hospital officials, and their ages are believed to be from 6 to 12. Caritas Gakuen runs from elementary through high school.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he was outraged by the attack and would take all necessary measures for children’s safety.
“It was an extremely harrowing incident in which many small children were victimized, and I feel strong resentment,” Abe said as he was hosting President Donald Trump’s four-day state visit, which ended Tuesday. “I will take all possible measures to protect the safety of children.”
Although Japan has one of the lowest crime rates in the world, it has had a series of high-profile killings, including in 2016 when a former employee at a home for the disabled allegedly killed 19 people and injured more than 20 others.

Topics: crime Japan

Related

0
Business & Economy
Japan to restrict foreign ownership in high-technology sectors
0
Business & Economy
Japanese economy sustains growth in the first quarter

Latest updates

Bangladesh police put on alert after second Daesh-claimed blast
0
Nechirvan Barzani elected president of Kurdistan Region of Iraq
0
Egypt considers offers for three power plant projects
0
Knife-wielding man attacks schoolgirls in Japan, kills 2
0
Sudan protesters begin 2-day strike to press ruling military
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.