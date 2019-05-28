You are here

  • Home
  • Huawei holds on to No. 2 smartphone spot after US ban
﻿

Huawei holds on to No. 2 smartphone spot after US ban

Huawei did particularly well in two of its biggest markets, Europe and Greater China. (File/AFP)
Updated 28 May 2019
Reuters
0

Huawei holds on to No. 2 smartphone spot after US ban

  • Huawei sold 58.4 million smartphone units in the quarter, with growth across all regions
  • The US on May 15 blocked Huawei from buying US goods saying the company was involved in activities contrary to national security
Updated 28 May 2019
Reuters
0

Chinese telecom company Huawei held on to its spot as the world’s second biggest smartphone vendor in the first quarter, despite being blacklisted by the United States, research and advisory firm Gartner said.
Gartner also said Huawei continued to reduce the gap with Samsung, but warned that growth could be limited in the near term.
The United States on May 15 blocked Huawei from buying US goods saying the company was involved in activities contrary to national security. The Trump administration softened its stance last week by granting Huawei a license to buy US goods until Aug. 19.
Gartner said Samsung retained its top spot in worldwide smartphone sales, achieving a 19.2% market share in the first quarter of 2019. Huawei achieved the highest year-over-year growth among the world’s top five — Samsung, Huawei, Apple and Chinese smartphone makers OPPO and Vivo.
Huawei sold 58.4 million smartphone units in the quarter, with growth across all regions, the report showed.
Total global sales of smartphones to end users fell 2.7% in the quarter, with 373 million units sold
Huawei did particularly well in two of its biggest markets, Europe and Greater China, where its smartphone sales grew by 69% and 33%, respectively. Huawei has a 29.5% market share of Greater China’s smartphone market.
But the impact of the US action against Huawei is likely to spook buyers. PriceSpy, a product comparison site that attracts an average of 14 million visitors per month, said last week that Huawei handsets were drawing fewer clicks from online shoppers.
“Unavailability of Google apps and services on Huawei smartphones, if implemented, will upset Huawei’s international smartphone business which is almost half of its worldwide phone business,” Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner, said.
“Not the least it brings apprehension among buyers, limiting Huawei’s growth in the near term,” he added.
Companies that have either shunned Huawei completely or restricted buying from the company include Google, Softbank’s ARM, Analog Devices, US chipmakers Intel Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Xilinx Inc, Broadcom Inc, Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp. and BT Group’s EE.

Topics: Huawei smartphone

Related

0
Business & Economy
Samsung may gain from Huawei’s plight in ongoing trade war: Fitch
0
Business & Economy
‘Don’t be too optimistic’: Huawei employees fret at US ban

Apple unveils first new iPod model in four years — new generation iPod Touch

Updated 28 May 2019
AFP
0

Apple unveils first new iPod model in four years — new generation iPod Touch

  • The iPod touch evolved from the original iPod digital music player first launched by Apple in 2007
  • Apple earlier this year unveiled streaming video plans along with news and game subscription offerings
Updated 28 May 2019
AFP
0

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple on Tuesday introduced its first new iPod model in four years, highlighting music and games as it continued to make a priority of serving up digital content.
The new-generation iPod touch, essentially an iPhone without the phone calls, was available in more than two dozen countries at Apple’s online shop starting at $199.
“We’re making the most affordable iOS device even better with performance that is twice as fast as before, Group FaceTime and augmented reality,” said Apple vice president of product marketing Greg Joswiak.
“The ultra-thin and lightweight design of iPod touch has always made it ideal for enjoying games, music and so much more wherever you go.”
The iPod touch evolved from the original iPod digital music player first launched by Apple in 2007.
The iPod touch became popular with people, particularly parents of Internet-coveting children, who wanted mobile devices for getting online without the cost of telecommunications services.
The mobile devices can connect to the Internet using Wi-Fi hotspots.
Apple earlier this year unveiled streaming video plans along with news and game subscription offerings as part of an effort to shift its focus to digital content and services to break free of its reliance on iPhone sales.
An Apple TV+ service, an on-demand, ad-free subscription service, will launch this year in 100 countries, the company said.
Apple News+ was launched in the US and Canada in English and French and will be available later this year in Britain and Australia, the company said.
Separately, the company said it was launching a new game subscription service called Apple Arcade later this year with at least 100 titles at launch.
“iOS is the world’s largest gaming platform, and with three times faster graphics, games on the new iPod touch run even smoother and look even more beautiful,” Apple said in a release.
The first new iPod since the year 2015 comes as Apple shifts to emphasize digital content and other services to offset a pullback in the once-sizzling smartphone market, and with many news organizations struggling to monetize their online services.

Topics: business technology Apple iPod

Related

0
Business & Economy
Huawei jumps ahead of Apple in tough market
0
Media
Apple’s news subscription service a mixed bag for publishers

Latest updates

Hilton’s 100th anniversary celebrated in Jeddah
0
Bupa Arabia provides health insurance cover to 299 orphans
0
Uber appoints new general manager for Saudi Arabia
0
Gulf Air hosts annual ‘ghabga’ in Riyadh
0
GE Health care, AHS sign MoU with Saudi university
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.