You are here

  • Home
  • Allianz economist El-Erian named new president of Queens' College, Cambridge
﻿

Allianz economist El-Erian named new president of Queens' College, Cambridge

Mohamed El-Erian has been named four years in a row to Foreign Policy’s list of “top 100 global thinkers.” (Reuters)
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters
0

Allianz economist El-Erian named new president of Queens' College, Cambridge

  • The Egyptian-American is chief economic adviser at Allianz and one of the world’s most widely followed economists
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic adviser at Allianz and one of the world’s most widely followed economists, was named on Tuesday as the new president of Queens’ College, a constituent college of the University of Cambridge, England.
El-Erian, who won a scholarship to study economics at Queens’ in 1977 and graduated with first class honors, will succeed Lord John Leonard Eatwell in October 2020, according to Queens’ College.
El-Erian, who served as chief executive and co-chief investment officer at Allianz-owned Pimco from 2007-2014, is credited with identifying and coining the concept of the “New Normal” to describe the likely economic performance of advanced economies after the 2008 global financial crisis. The Egyptian-American has been named four years in a row to Foreign Policy’s list of “top 100 global thinkers.”
A fixture on major news outlets including Reuters, CNBC, Bloomberg and the Financial Times, El-Erian is an academic at heart.
After attending Cambridge for his undergraduate degree, he earned his masters and PhD in economics from Oxford while keeping close ties with Cambridge. He has served on the boards of several schools, universities and think tanks.

Topics: Mohamed El-Erian

Related

0
Business & Economy
Star investor El-Erian to resign as Pimco CEO
0
Corporate News
Allianz Group strengthens commitment to KSA insurance market

Huawei holds on to No. 2 smartphone spot after US ban

Updated 28 May 2019
Reuters
0

Huawei holds on to No. 2 smartphone spot after US ban

  • Huawei sold 58.4 million smartphone units in the quarter, with growth across all regions
  • The US on May 15 blocked Huawei from buying US goods saying the company was involved in activities contrary to national security
Updated 28 May 2019
Reuters
0

Chinese telecom company Huawei held on to its spot as the world’s second biggest smartphone vendor in the first quarter, despite being blacklisted by the United States, research and advisory firm Gartner said.
Gartner also said Huawei continued to reduce the gap with Samsung, but warned that growth could be limited in the near term.
The United States on May 15 blocked Huawei from buying US goods saying the company was involved in activities contrary to national security. The Trump administration softened its stance last week by granting Huawei a license to buy US goods until Aug. 19.
Gartner said Samsung retained its top spot in worldwide smartphone sales, achieving a 19.2% market share in the first quarter of 2019. Huawei achieved the highest year-over-year growth among the world’s top five — Samsung, Huawei, Apple and Chinese smartphone makers OPPO and Vivo.
Huawei sold 58.4 million smartphone units in the quarter, with growth across all regions, the report showed.
Total global sales of smartphones to end users fell 2.7% in the quarter, with 373 million units sold
Huawei did particularly well in two of its biggest markets, Europe and Greater China, where its smartphone sales grew by 69% and 33%, respectively. Huawei has a 29.5% market share of Greater China’s smartphone market.
But the impact of the US action against Huawei is likely to spook buyers. PriceSpy, a product comparison site that attracts an average of 14 million visitors per month, said last week that Huawei handsets were drawing fewer clicks from online shoppers.
“Unavailability of Google apps and services on Huawei smartphones, if implemented, will upset Huawei’s international smartphone business which is almost half of its worldwide phone business,” Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner, said.
“Not the least it brings apprehension among buyers, limiting Huawei’s growth in the near term,” he added.
Companies that have either shunned Huawei completely or restricted buying from the company include Google, Softbank’s ARM, Analog Devices, US chipmakers Intel Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Xilinx Inc, Broadcom Inc, Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp. and BT Group’s EE.

Topics: Huawei smartphone

Related

0
Business & Economy
Samsung may gain from Huawei’s plight in ongoing trade war: Fitch
0
Business & Economy
‘Don’t be too optimistic’: Huawei employees fret at US ban

Latest updates

Allianz economist El-Erian named new president of Queens' College, Cambridge
0
Saudi climbers Mona Shabab and Saud Al-Eidi praised after reaching Everest summit
0
Kushner, Greenblatt to visit Amman, Rabat and Jerusalem to push US peace plan
0
Wife of Iran presidential adviser shot dead at home
0
Huawei holds on to No. 2 smartphone spot after US ban
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.