You are here

  • Home
  • ‘£600,000 in a day’ - UK court papers reveal how jailed Azerbaijani banker's wife spent £16m in Harrods
﻿

‘£600,000 in a day’ - UK court papers reveal how jailed Azerbaijani banker's wife spent £16m in Harrods

Zamira Hajiyeva spent £16 million at Harrods between 2006 and 2016, using 35 credit cards. (AFP/File photo)
Updated 28 May 2019
AP
0

‘£600,000 in a day’ - UK court papers reveal how jailed Azerbaijani banker's wife spent £16m in Harrods

  • The Azerbaijani banker’s wife is the subject of an Unexplained Wealth Order after she £16 million at Harrods between 2006 and 2016
  • Zamira Hajiyeva spent £5.75 million at jewelers Boucheron and Cartier and £30,000 at chocolatier Godiva
Updated 28 May 2019
AP
0

LONDON: Court documents made public Tuesday reveal that a woman suspected by British authorities of having ill-gotten wealth spent £600,000 ($760,000) in one day at upmarket department store Harrods and once forked out £30,000 on chocolates.

Zamira Hajiyeva is the first person subject to an Unexplained Wealth Order, which allows British authorities to seize assets from people suspected of corruption or links to organized crime until the owners account for how they were acquired.

Britain's National Crime Agency wants to know where Hajiyeva, whose banker husband is in jail in Azerbaijan, got the money to fund her spending and buy two UK properties worth £22 million — including a house just around the corner from Harrods.

*********

How the money was spent:

Boucheron jewellery: £3.5m

Cartier jewellery: 1.4m

Dennis Basso, US fashion designer: £402,000

Games and stationery: £399,675

Sandwich by Tom: £332,000

Celine: £298,540

Toys: £250,761

Mikimoto: £232,810

Christian Dior: £160,072

Perfume: £160,000 

*********

Investigators say Hajiyeva spent £16 million at Harrods between 2006 and 2016, using 35 credit cards issued by a bank led by her husband.

Harrods records disclosed at the High Court detail spending that includes £5.75 million at jewelers Boucheron and Cartier, £1 million in Harrods’ toy department and £30,000 at chocolatier Godiva.

Harrods said in a statement that it complied with “the strongest anti-money laundering policies.”

“In this instance, where Harrods cooperated with a wider investigation, there has never been any suggestion that Harrods has operated in any way other than in full compliance with the highest regulatory and legal standards,” it said.

Hajiyeva’s husband, former International Bank of Azerbaijan Chairman Jahangir Hajiyev, was sentenced to 15 years in jail in 2016 for fraud and embezzlement.

Hajiyeva, 55, denies wrongdoing and has been granted permission to challenge her wealth order at the Court of Appeal. She is also fighting extradition to Azerbaijan.

Topics: Harrods London Azerbaijan Zamira Hajjiyeva Zamira Hajiyeva

Related

0
Offbeat
Woman who spent $21M at Harrods bailed, fights extradition
0
World
Woman who spent $21M at Harrods fights UK wealth order

Taliban say ‘occupation’ must end for Afghan peace as delegates meet in Moscow

Updated 28 May 2019
Reuters
0

Taliban say ‘occupation’ must end for Afghan peace as delegates meet in Moscow

  • ‘The Islamic Emirate wants peace but the first step is to remove obstacles to peace and end the occupation of Afghanistan’
  • The Taliban refer to themselves as the Islamic Emirate
Updated 28 May 2019
Reuters
0

MOSCOW: A Taliban delegation met a group of senior Afghan politicians in Moscow on Tuesday, insisting that international forces must leave Afghanistan for peace to be agreed, amid gathering diplomatic efforts to end the 18-year war.
The delegation, led by chief Taliban negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund, met politicians, including senior regional leaders and candidates challenging President Ashraf Ghani in this year’s presidential election.
“The Islamic Emirate wants peace but the first step is to remove obstacles to peace and end the occupation of Afghanistan,” Baradar said, appearing openly on television in what appeared to be a calculated move to establish his legitimacy as one of the main public faces of the Taliban.
The Taliban, ousted by US-backed forces weeks after the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, refer to themselves as the Islamic Emirate.
Mohammad Karim Khalili, head of the High Peace Council, the main body charged with pursuing peace efforts, said dozens of people were being killed in fighting every day and it was time for a “dignified and just mechanism” to end the bloodshed.
Taliban officials have been talking to US diplomats for months about the terms of a withdrawal of more than 23,000 US and NATO coalition troops from Afghanistan and have reached a draft agreement on some issues but no new date for the next round of talks has been set and many obstacles remain.
Chief among these is the Taliban refusal to deal directly with President Ashraf Ghani’s Western-backed government in Kabul, which they dismiss as a “puppet” regime.
Meetings between the Taliban delegation and political figures not formally associated with the government have been seen as a way of preparing the way for full negotiations later. But those contacts are regarded with deep suspicion by many Afghan officials who see them as undermining the legitimacy of the government while reinforcing the position of the Taliban.
The group of politicians attending the ceremony to mark the centenary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Russia included many of Ghani’s most powerful political adversaries.
Atta Mohammad Noor, the former governor of the northern province of Balkh and a leader of the mainly ethnic Tajik Jamiat-e Islami party, said it was in the interests of all sides to establish a good understanding.
“We want to have good relations with the Taliban and we expect peace from them,” he said.
However, the presidential election in September is expected to put Afghanistan’s political system under heavy strain following bitterly disputed parliamentary elections last year that drew widespread accusations of cheating.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Related

0
World
UN says Taliban captives in Afghanistan subjected to abuse
0
World
Relentless Taliban violence casts a pall over ‘slow’ Afghan talks

Latest updates

Saudi Arabian Airlines, Haramain High-Speed Railway sign deal
0
Justice minister acts to streamline real estate sector in Saudi Arabia
0
Saudi food authority seizes 29 tons of food unfit for consumption
0
Eid Season to be launched in Saudi Arabia
0
Mo Salah’s journey to the top a tale of hard work and humility, says father
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.