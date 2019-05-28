You are here

  • Home
  • Hilton’s 100th anniversary celebrated in Jeddah
﻿

Hilton’s 100th anniversary celebrated in Jeddah

The event concluded with an elaborate lunch, especially prepared and served by members of the management and other staff of the hotels.
Updated 28 May 2019
Arab News
0

Hilton’s 100th anniversary celebrated in Jeddah

Updated 28 May 2019
Arab News
0

Hilton is celebrating its 100th anniversary, which is a rare moment in time that is seen by few corporations.

Jeddah Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Jeddah — Qasr Al-Sharq marked the occasion by inviting children with special needs to an event celebrating the milestone.

By doing so, the hotels aimed to reaffirm their leadership role in hospitality and innovation, and their commitment to impact the community, a press release said.

The event was held in the Al-Qasr ballroom and the lobby of the Jeddah Hilton, ornamented with various 100th anniversary-themed decorations. The occasion was attended by a number of distinguished guests, including Kamel Ajami, Hilton vice president of operations for Saudi Arabia and Levant; Fawaz Moumina, regional director of human resources; and Mazen Batterjee, vice president of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event was themed on Hilton’s global corporate responsibility strategy, Travel with Purpose, which aims to redefine and advance sustainable travel globally. By 2030, Hilton plans to double its investment in social impact and reduce its environmental footprint in half. With the aim of creating a positive social impact on the community, the two hotels hosted and distributed gifts to the 100 children with special needs from the Sunrise Center and the Saudi Society for Parents of Disabled people, led by their associate, Hattan Murad. 

Ismail Sirry, general manager of the Jeddah Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Jeddah — Qasr Al-Sharq, welcomed the guests, saying: “We thank you for accepting our invitation and joining us to celebrate Hilton’s 100th anniversary in hospitality. We would also like to thank our guests from the Sunrise Center, the Saudi Society, Kabli Trade and all the honorable guests. We are delighted to open our hands to the community service, in line with Hilton’s deep vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality.”

The event concluded with an elaborate lunch, specially prepared and served by members of the management and other staff of Jeddah Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Jeddah — Qasr Al-Sharq.

Hilton Hotels & Resorts has more than 585 hotels across six continents. Hilton is a global hospitality company with a portfolio of 17 brands comprising more than 5,600 properties with nearly 913,000 rooms, in 113 countries and territories. 

Hilton earned a spot on the 2018 world’s best workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its nearly 100-year history.

Bupa Arabia provides health insurance cover to 299 orphans

Updated 28 May 2019
Arab News
0

Bupa Arabia provides health insurance cover to 299 orphans

Updated 28 May 2019
Arab News
0

Bupa Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company has partnered with Namaa Charity Association to provide health insurance services to 299 orphans fostered by Namaa, as part of its social responsibility program. Bupa Arabia has allocated an annual upper limit of SR500,000 ($133,310) for each policyholder covered by a comprehensive insurance program and guided by a specialist support team.

The signing ceremony took place at the charity group’s headquarters. The agreement was signed by Mazen Al-Bsesy, senior manager of human resources at Bupa Arabia, and Sheikh Faisal Al-Hameed, general manager of Namaa Charity Association.

On the sidelines of the event, complete health checkups, covering chronic diseases, dental health and general consultation services, were offered to the orphans.

Bupa Arabia Chief HR Officer Tariq Al-Amoudi said: “Our social responsibility program covers 2,451 orphans to date and includes a wide range of free health insurance services, which is an important part of our strategic plan to support the community, especially those who are in need.” 

He added: “Since the launch of this program in 2011, we are determined to continue our services that enhance our presence in the community and reflect our values to support society dutifully and diligently.”

This is the first collaboration between Bupa Arabia and Namaa Charity Association. 

Bupa was founded in the UK in 1947 in partnership with 17 provident associations. Bupa went international for the first time in 1971 and in 1997, Bupa Arabia was launched through a joint venture between Bupa and Nazer Group. It is said to be the first medical insurance company in the Kingdom.

Latest updates

Saudi food authority seizes 29 tons of food unfit for consumption
0
Saudi Arabian Airlines, Haramain High-Speed Railway sign deal
0
Eid Season to be launched in Saudi Arabia
0
Mo Salah’s journey to the top a tale of hard work and humility, says father
0
Osaka, Zverev survive horror shows at French Open
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.