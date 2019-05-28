You are here

Fake social media accounts spread pro-Iran, anti-Trump messages during 2018 election

The fake accounts targeted Donald trump campaigning for the 2018 congressional elections. (AFP/File photo))
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
  • The operation focused on promoting “anti-Saudi, anti-Israeli, and pro-Palestinian themes”
LONDON: A network of fake social media accounts impersonated political candidates and journalists to spread messages in support of Iran and against US President Donald Trump around the 2018 congressional elections, cybersecurity firm FireEye said on Tuesday.
The findings show how unidentified, possibly government-backed, groups could manipulate social media platforms to promote stories and other content that can influence the opinions of American voters, the researchers said.
This particular operation was largely focused on promoting “anti-Saudi, anti-Israeli, and pro-Palestinian themes,” according to the report by FireEye.
The campaign was organized through a series of fake personas that created various social media accounts, including on Twitter and Facebook. Most of these accounts were created last year and have since been taken down, the report said.
Spokespersons for Twitter and Facebook confirmed FireEye’s finding that the fake accounts were created on their platforms.
Lee Foster, a researcher with FireEye, said he found some of the fake personas — often masquerading as American journalists — had successfully convinced several US news outlets to publish letters to the editor, guest columns and blog posts.
These writings displayed both progressive and conservative views, the report said, covering topics including the Trump administration’s designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.
“We’re assessing with low confidence that this network was organized to support Iranian political interests,” said Foster. “However, we’re not at the point where we can say who was doing it or where it’s coming from. The investigation is ongoing.”
Twitter said in a statement that it had “removed this network of 2,800 inauthentic accounts originating in Iran at the beginning of May,” adding that its investigation was ongoing.
Before the 2018 midterms election, the nameless group created Twitter accounts that impersonated both Republican and Democratic congressional candidates. It is unclear if the fake accounts had any effect on their campaigns.
The imposter Twitter accounts often plagiarized messages from the politicians’ legitimate accounts, but also mixed in posts voicing support for policies believe to be favorable to Tehran. Affected politicians included Jineea Butler, a republican candidate for New York’s 13th District, and Marla Livengood, a republican candidate for California’s 9th District. Both Livengood and Butler lost in the general election.
Livengood and Butler could not be immediately reached for comment.
Facebook said it had removed 51 Facebook accounts, 36 Pages, seven Groups and three Instagram accounts, connected to the influence operation. Instagram is owned by Facebook.
The activity on Facebook was less expansive and it appeared to be more narrowly focused, said Facebook head of cybersecurity policy Nathaniel Gleicher. The inauthentic Facebook accounts instead often privately messaged high profile figures, including journalists, policy makers and Iranian dissidents, to promote certain issues.
Facebook similarly concluded the activity had originated in Iran, although it’s not clear whether the operation was backed by the Iranian government.
Foster said the research demonstrates how groups will use a variety of different techniques and methods to push an agenda online.

Turkish ‘renditions’ exposed by ‘black ops’ investigation

Updated 28 May 2019
Arab News
Turkish ‘renditions’ exposed by ‘black ops’ investigation

  • Investigation reveals how Erdogan's regime is kidnapping dozens of members of the Gulen political movement
  • 13 journalists from nine media in eight countries have investigated Turkey's secret torture sites
Updated 28 May 2019
Arab News
LONDON: Turkish state abductions are the focus of a major investigation by some of the biggest names in European media.

Germany-based Correctiv, a not-for-proft newsroom, worked alongside a team of nine media organizations from eight countries to reveal how the regime of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is kidnapping dozens of members of the country’s Gulen political movement from around the world. 

Such overseas abductions have historical precedent in the country — dating back two decades to the capture of Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan in Nairobi in 1999. 

Pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party politician Leyla Guven began a hunger strike in November in an attempt to highlight Ocalan’s years of isolation spent in an island prison. Almost 3,000 people in about 90 prisons joined the hunger strike protest which ended this weekend.

But 20 years on from Ocalan’s abduction, Turkey has stepped up its black operations abroad. Some of the victims of these actions gave graphic and disturbing accounts of their detention to a team of journalists coordinated by Correctiv.

The investigation draws comparisons to the notorious “extraordinary renditions” of the CIA that came to light in the years following the 9/11 terror attacks in the US.

 

It reveals how the Turkish regime is kidnapping dozens of members of the outlawed Gulen movement from around the world. 

 

The report lists alleged abductions that have taken place in the past two years in Gabon, Sudan, the Republic of Moldova, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Malaysia, Switzerland and Mongolia. 

“The list of countries in which Turkish nationals connected with the opposition Gulen movement have been abducted and forcibly returned to Turkey without the tedious need for lengthy extradition proceedings has become something that has the makings of an international scandal,” Correctiv reported.

While the abduction of Turkish dissidents abroad has been public since Abdullah Ocalan was snatched by Turkish special forces in Nairobi in 1999, the practice is attracting increased attention since the failed July 2016 coup, when Erdogan pledged that members of the Gulen movement would be brought back to the country to face “justice.”

The non-profit newsroom also reported on the existence of secret torture sites within Turkey.

Ankara has in the past denied accusations of torture and did not comment in the Correctiv report.

The Stockholm Center for Freedom, founded by Turkish journalists, found about 20 cases of Gulenists who have disappeared without trace inside Turkey. 

Turkish human rights association IHD also knows of about 15 cases — often conducted in broad daylight and using a black van.

 

