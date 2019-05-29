You are here

Chinese mega-vessel docks at Saudi Arabia’s Dammam port

Cosco Shipping’s Solar is 400 meters long, 59 meters wide and has a depth of 16 meters in the water. (Photo/Supplied)
JEDDAH: Dammam’s King Abdul Aziz Port has received one of the world’s largest mega-vessels and the largest vessel in the history of Saudi ports.
Cosco Shipping’s Solar is 400 meters long, 59 meters wide and has a depth of 16 meters in the water. It has a capacity of 21,300 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit).
The port’s director-general, Waleed Al-Faris, said the ship’s arrival was proof that the Dammam facility was a global logistics destination.
“King Abdul Aziz Port can handle any type of cargo with its diverse capabilities and solid infrastructure. It has four terminals operated by the best in class port operation companies,” he said. “These include two container terminals. The first, operated by the International Port Services Co., has a capacity of 2.5 million containers TEU’s and a 16-meter depth with 10 berths totaling 2,160 meters in length. It has 17 bridge cranes and five of them are fully operated remotely. The second terminal, operated by the Saudi Global Ports Co., has a capacity of 1.5 million containers TEU’s with two berths totaling 700 meters in length and a 16.5-meter depth. It is equipped with six bridge cranes and has an additional 600,000 sq. meter area. The terminals are supported by a large number of mobile stackers and container cranes.”
The port has won international acclaim. These include the Most Innovative Ports 2018 and the Best Customer Service Awards 2018 at the International Finance Awards. It was also recognized in two categories at the Transport Arabia Excellence Awards 2017.
Earlier this year, the port welcomed CSCL Globe which, at the time of its launch in November 2014, was the largest container ship in the world.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Port

Updated 2 min 38 sec ago
SPA
0

Justice minister acts to streamline real estate sector in Saudi Arabia

  • The decree allows the beneficiaries to carry out documentation operations on real estate in any city with certified notaries, regardless of the location of the property
Updated 2 min 38 sec ago
SPA
0
RIYADH: The Minister of Justice and President of Supreme Judicial Council, Sheikh Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, has adopted six regulations for the implementation of a decision to abolish the jurisdiction of notaries following a pilot program partially implemented in Riyadh about four months ago.
The decree allows the beneficiaries to carry out documentation operations on real estate in any city with certified notaries, regardless of the location of the property. The decision came after the end of a pilot phase in Riyadh, which has been extended to all regions of the Kingdom. The implementation of the decision to cancel the spatial jurisdiction comes according to specific requirements.
Other requirements state that the deeds should be issued through the comprehensive system of real estate wealth information, and should carry the real estate plot numbers in approved plans.
The approved requirements also stated that the transaction should be for the whole property and not part of it, and that it should be limited to the sale, purchase, gift, mortgage and foreclosure operations, provided that the two parties to the transaction are Saudis, while the decision excluded Makkah and Madinah from spatial jurisdiction cancelation.

