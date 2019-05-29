Fahad Al-Turki, vice president of research at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center

Dr. Fahad Al-Turki has been the vice president of research at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) since 2016.

His responsibilities include interacting with key domestic and international stakeholders in the private, academic and government sectors.

Before joining KAPSARC, Al-Turki served as the chief economist and head of research at Jadwa Investment Co. in Riyadh.

He was also the chair of the Public Funds Board, a board member of the Jadwa REIT Al-Haramain Fund and Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund, in addition to being a member of Jadwa’s executive management committee.

Al-Turki is an independent board member of the General Authority of Statistics board of directors since 2016 and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) since 2018.

He worked as the chief economist specialist at Barclays Investment Bank in Saudi Arabia between 2010 and 2012 and as an economist at the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) as well as the Middle East and Central Asia Department of the International Monetary Fund.

Al-Turki holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from King Saud University in Riyadh. He earned his master’s and Ph.D. degrees in economics from the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon, US.

He also attended the SOAMLP Leadership and Advanced Management Program at Said Business School of the University of Oxford in Oxfordshire, UK.

Al-Turki recently headed the Saudi delegation at the T20 Tokyo Summit. As Saudi Arabia will be hosting the 2020 G-20 Riyadh Summit, Al-Turki spoke about the importance of the Kingdom’s participation in the discussions.

“I can assure everybody that the task forces and issues that will be discussed under the Saudi presidency, will be a continuation of the legacy of topics that have been discussed in Germany, Argentina and also in Japan,” he said.