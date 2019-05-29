Eid Season to be launched in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Eid Season, a program of cultural and entertainment activities, is to take place in the Kingdom for the first time to mark the end of Ramadan.

Events will be held in Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, the Eastern Province, Al-Ahsa and Taif. Restaurants and hotels will announce special offers and some shopping malls will be open on a 24-hour basis. Eid tents will be set up in several Riyadh districts so that families, friends and neighbors can connect.

There will be carnival events in parks in the Eid Season cities. Firework displays have been approved and streets will be decorated with festive lights.

Stage productions, including plays and circus shows, are also being organized. They will feature theater stars from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the wider Arab world and beyond. The Kingdom has introduced a number of programs to transform the tourism sector and turn the country into a top visitor destination. One of these is Saudi Seasons, 11 festivals across the country.

Sharqiah Season, in the Eastern Province, attracted more than 700,000 people across 17 days.

Jeddah Season is due to start June 1.