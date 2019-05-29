You are here

  • Home
  • Eid Season to be launched in Saudi Arabia
﻿

Eid Season to be launched in Saudi Arabia

1 / 2
The Kingdom has introduced a number of programs to transform the tourism sector and turn the country into a top visitor destination. (SPA)
2 / 2
The Kingdom has introduced a number of programs to transform the tourism sector and turn the country into a top visitor destination. (SPA)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

Eid Season to be launched in Saudi Arabia

  • Sharqiah Season, in the Eastern Province, attracted more than 700,000 people across 17 days
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Eid Season, a program of cultural and entertainment activities, is to take place in the Kingdom for the first time to mark the end of Ramadan.
Events will be held in Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, the Eastern Province, Al-Ahsa and Taif. Restaurants and hotels will announce special offers and some shopping malls will be open on a 24-hour basis. Eid tents will be set up in several Riyadh districts so that families, friends and neighbors can connect.
There will be carnival events in parks in the Eid Season cities. Firework displays have been approved and streets will be decorated with festive lights.
Stage productions, including plays and circus shows, are also being organized. They will feature theater stars from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the wider Arab world and beyond. The Kingdom has introduced a number of programs to transform the tourism sector and turn the country into a top visitor destination. One of these is Saudi Seasons, 11 festivals across the country.
Sharqiah Season, in the Eastern Province, attracted more than 700,000 people across 17 days.
Jeddah Season is due to start June 1.

Topics: Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage (SCTH Eid festival 2019

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Eid festivities set to be most colorful yet
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Eid festivities draw more than 1.5 million visitors

Saudi Arabian Airlines, Haramain High-Speed Railway sign deal on services

The agreement will allow the airline to open offices in HHSR stations in Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, King Abdul Aziz International Airport and King Abdullah Economic City. (SPA)
Updated 31 min 53 sec ago
SPA
0

Saudi Arabian Airlines, Haramain High-Speed Railway sign deal on services

  • Passengers will benefit from an app to manage travel procedures and baggage transfer from HHSR stations to airports
Updated 31 min 53 sec ago
SPA
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Airlines and Haramain High-Speed Railway (HHSR) have signed an agreement to provide integrated transport services.
Passengers will benefit from services such as an app to manage travel procedures and direct baggage transfer from HHSR stations to airports.
The agreement will also allow the airline to open offices in HHSR stations in Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, King Abdul Aziz International Airport and King Abdullah Economic City.
The venue for the signing ceremony was the HHSR station in Jeddah.The agreement was signed by the president of the Saudi Railways Organization, Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, and the general director of Saudi Arabian Airlines, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, in the presence of officials from both organizations.
The agreement is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.

Topics: Haramain high-speed train Saudia airlines

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi transport authority gets update on Haramain railway
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudia adds flights from Riyadh to Al-Ula

Latest updates

Saudi Arabian Airlines, Haramain High-Speed Railway sign deal on services
0
Australia’s ‘Egg Boy’ donates $70,000 to Christchurch attack victims
0
MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her fortune to charity
0
Justice minister acts to streamline real estate sector in Saudi Arabia
0
Saudi food authority seizes 29 tons of food unfit for consumption
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.