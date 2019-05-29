Saudi food authority seizes 29 tons of food unfit for consumption

Justice minister acts to streamline real estate sector in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Minister of Justice and President of Supreme Judicial Council, Sheikh Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, has adopted six regulations for the implementation of a decision to abolish the jurisdiction of notaries following a pilot program partially implemented in Riyadh about four months ago.

The decree allows the beneficiaries to carry out documentation operations on real estate in any city with certified notaries, regardless of the location of the property. The decision came after the end of a pilot phase in Riyadh, which has been extended to all regions of the Kingdom. The implementation of the decision to cancel the spatial jurisdiction comes according to specific requirements.

Other requirements state that the deeds should be issued through the comprehensive system of real estate wealth information, and should carry the real estate plot numbers in approved plans.

The approved requirements also stated that the transaction should be for the whole property and not part of it, and that it should be limited to the sale, purchase, gift, mortgage and foreclosure operations, provided that the two parties to the transaction are Saudis, while the decision excluded Makkah and Madinah from spatial jurisdiction cancelation.