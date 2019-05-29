You are here

  Justice minister acts to streamline real estate sector in Saudi Arabia
Justice minister acts to streamline real estate sector in Saudi Arabia

Sheikh Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani. (SPA)
Justice minister acts to streamline real estate sector in Saudi Arabia

  The decree allows the beneficiaries to carry out documentation operations on real estate in any city with certified notaries, regardless of the location of the property
RIYADH: The Minister of Justice and President of Supreme Judicial Council, Sheikh Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, has adopted six regulations for the implementation of a decision to abolish the jurisdiction of notaries following a pilot program partially implemented in Riyadh about four months ago.
The decree allows the beneficiaries to carry out documentation operations on real estate in any city with certified notaries, regardless of the location of the property. The decision came after the end of a pilot phase in Riyadh, which has been extended to all regions of the Kingdom. The implementation of the decision to cancel the spatial jurisdiction comes according to specific requirements.
Other requirements state that the deeds should be issued through the comprehensive system of real estate wealth information, and should carry the real estate plot numbers in approved plans.
The approved requirements also stated that the transaction should be for the whole property and not part of it, and that it should be limited to the sale, purchase, gift, mortgage and foreclosure operations, provided that the two parties to the transaction are Saudis, while the decision excluded Makkah and Madinah from spatial jurisdiction cancelation.

Saudi food authority seizes 29 tons of food unfit for consumption

The violations, detected through 584 inspection visits, included expired products stored with nonexpired products. (SPA)
Saudi food authority seizes 29 tons of food unfit for consumption

  • The violations, detected through 584 inspection visits, included expired products stored with nonexpired products
RIYADH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has seized 29 tons of food at warehouses, factories and distribution centers in the Eastern Province during an inspection campaign for Ramadan.
The campaign, in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, covered Dammam, Al-Ahsa, Jubail and Hafr Al-Batin. It has led to the closure of a food distribution center, the issuing of 303 violations, and the seizure and destruction of 29,000 kg of food products and 16,000 liters of drinks. Legal procedures were taken against violators.
The violations, detected through 584 inspection visits, included expired products stored with nonexpired products, rodents and their feces in raw material storage places, not printing the production dates on products, fake expiry dates, nonconforming food products with an unknown source stored in bad conditions, and storing chemicals along production lines.

