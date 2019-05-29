MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her fortune to charity

You are here

In this file photo taken on April 24, 2018 MacKenzie Bezos in Berlin. (AFP)
NEW YORK: MacKenzie Bezos, soon-to-be ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, will donate half her fortune to charity, joining the ranks of the world’s ultra-wealthy philanthropists, the Giving Pledge announced Tuesday.
The charitable organization, founded in 2010 by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, listed Bezos among 19 new signatories from China, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates and Britain as well as the United States.
Bezos in April instantly became one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, gaining a net worth estimated at $36 billion after finalizing the terms of her divorce with Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man.
“In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share,” MacKenzie Bezos said in a letter announcing that she was joining the pledge.
“My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won’t wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty.”
As part of the couple’s pending divorce, MacKenzie Bezos is to retain 25 percent of the Amazon shares the pair held jointly, equal to about four percent of the company, but surrendered all her voting rights.
More than 200 people have now taken the Giving Pledge, including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, investor Bill Ackman and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.
Jeff Bezos, whose fortune is currently estimated at well over $100 billion, has not taken the pledge but in September announced a $2 billion investment fund intended to support homeless families and education in poor communities.

‘£600,000 in a day’ - UK court papers reveal how jailed Azerbaijani banker's wife spent £16m in Harrods

0

LONDON: Court documents made public Tuesday reveal that a woman suspected by British authorities of having ill-gotten wealth spent £600,000 ($760,000) in one day at upmarket department store Harrods and once forked out £30,000 on chocolates.

Zamira Hajiyeva is the first person subject to an Unexplained Wealth Order, which allows British authorities to seize assets from people suspected of corruption or links to organized crime until the owners account for how they were acquired.

Britain's National Crime Agency wants to know where Hajiyeva, whose banker husband is in jail in Azerbaijan, got the money to fund her spending and buy two UK properties worth £22 million — including a house just around the corner from Harrods.

*********

How the money was spent:

Boucheron jewellery: £3.5m

Cartier jewellery: 1.4m

Dennis Basso, US fashion designer: £402,000

Games and stationery: £399,675

Sandwich by Tom: £332,000

Celine: £298,540

Toys: £250,761

Mikimoto: £232,810

Christian Dior: £160,072

Perfume: £160,000 

*********

Investigators say Hajiyeva spent £16 million at Harrods between 2006 and 2016, using 35 credit cards issued by a bank led by her husband.

Harrods records disclosed at the High Court detail spending that includes £5.75 million at jewelers Boucheron and Cartier, £1 million in Harrods’ toy department and £30,000 at chocolatier Godiva.

Harrods said in a statement that it complied with “the strongest anti-money laundering policies.”

“In this instance, where Harrods cooperated with a wider investigation, there has never been any suggestion that Harrods has operated in any way other than in full compliance with the highest regulatory and legal standards,” it said.

Hajiyeva’s husband, former International Bank of Azerbaijan Chairman Jahangir Hajiyev, was sentenced to 15 years in jail in 2016 for fraud and embezzlement.

Hajiyeva, 55, denies wrongdoing and has been granted permission to challenge her wealth order at the Court of Appeal. She is also fighting extradition to Azerbaijan.

