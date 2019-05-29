You are here

  • Home
  • Australia’s ‘Egg Boy’ donates $70,000 to Christchurch attack victims
﻿

Australia’s ‘Egg Boy’ donates $70,000 to Christchurch attack victims

Will Connolly. (Twitter)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
0

Australia’s ‘Egg Boy’ donates $70,000 to Christchurch attack victims

  • A lone gunman armed with semi-automatic weapons targeted Muslims attending Friday prayers on March 15, killing 51 worshippers and wounding dozens
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
0

SYDNEY: An Australian teen dubbed “Egg Boy” for cracking an egg on the head of a controversial right-wing lawmaker said he has given almost A$100,000 ($70,000) donated for his legal expenses to support victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings.
Will Connolly, 17, came to prominence when he “egged” far-right Senator Fraser Anning at a news conference after Anning had said letting “Muslim fanatics” migrate to New Zealand was the cause of the mosque shootings in March.
Police cautioned Connolly over the incident but he quickly became a cause célèbre, drawing support from all corners of the globe, including the backing of basketball star Ben Simmons. Donations flooded in to fund his legal defense.
However, Connolly said late on Tuesday he would give away A$99,922 that he had received because he was no longer required to face court.
“I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre ... it wasn’t mine to keep,” Connolly wrote on his Instagram account.
“To the victims of the tragedy, I wholeheartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you.”
A lone gunman armed with semi-automatic weapons targeted Muslims attending Friday prayers on March 15, killing 51 worshippers and wounding dozens. The attack was broadcast live on Facebook.
Australian Brenton Tarrant has been charged with 51 murders and engaging in a terrorist act. He has not been required to submit a plea and is due to appear in court again on June 14.

Topics: Australia christchurch mosque attack

Related

0
Media
Social media awash with praise for #EggBoyhero
0
World
Police won’t charge Australian teen or senator over egg spat

MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her fortune to charity

In this file photo taken on April 24, 2018 MacKenzie Bezos in Berlin. (AFP)
Updated 14 min 21 sec ago
AFP
0

MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her fortune to charity

  • As part of the couple’s pending divorce, MacKenzie Bezos is to retain 25 percent of the Amazon shares the pair held jointly
Updated 14 min 21 sec ago
AFP
0

NEW YORK: MacKenzie Bezos, soon-to-be ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, will donate half her fortune to charity, joining the ranks of the world’s ultra-wealthy philanthropists, the Giving Pledge announced Tuesday.
The charitable organization, founded in 2010 by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, listed Bezos among 19 new signatories from China, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates and Britain as well as the United States.
Bezos in April instantly became one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, gaining a net worth estimated at $36 billion after finalizing the terms of her divorce with Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man.
“In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share,” MacKenzie Bezos said in a letter announcing that she was joining the pledge.
“My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won’t wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty.”
As part of the couple’s pending divorce, MacKenzie Bezos is to retain 25 percent of the Amazon shares the pair held jointly, equal to about four percent of the company, but surrendered all her voting rights.
More than 200 people have now taken the Giving Pledge, including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, investor Bill Ackman and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.
Jeff Bezos, whose fortune is currently estimated at well over $100 billion, has not taken the pledge but in September announced a $2 billion investment fund intended to support homeless families and education in poor communities.

Topics: Amazon MacKenzie Bezos

Related

0
Offbeat
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and wife divorcing after 25 years
0
Science & Technology
Amazon’s Bezos unveils lunar lander project ‘Blue Moon’

Latest updates

Saudi Arabian Airlines, Haramain High-Speed Railway sign deal on services
0
Australia’s ‘Egg Boy’ donates $70,000 to Christchurch attack victims
0
MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her fortune to charity
0
Justice minister acts to streamline real estate sector in Saudi Arabia
0
Saudi food authority seizes 29 tons of food unfit for consumption
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.