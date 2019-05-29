You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Decolonization - A Short History

Jan C. Jansen & Jürgen Osterhammel
The end of colonial rule in Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean was one of the most important and dramatic developments of the 20th century. In the decades after World War II, dozens of new states emerged as actors in global politics. Long-established imperial regimes collapsed.
This book takes an incisive look at decolonization and its long-term consequences, revealing it to be a coherent yet multidimensional process at the heart of modern history, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Jan Jansen and Jürgen Osterhammel trace the decline of European, American, and Japanese colonial supremacy from World War I to the 1990s. Providing a comparative perspective on the decolonization process, they shed light on its key aspects while taking into account the unique regional and imperial contexts in which it unfolded.
Jansen and Osterhammel show how the seeds of decolonization were sown during the interwar period and argue that the geopolitical restructuring of the world was intrinsically connected to a sea change in the global normative order.

This is the final chapter in the Penguin History of Europe series from the acclaimed scholar and author of To Hell and Back.

In this remarkable book, Ian Kershaw has created a grand panorama of the world we live in and where it came from. 

Drawing on examples from all across Europe, The Global Age is a fascinating portrait of the recent past and present, and a cautious look into our future.

Kershaw’s theory of agency in the making of history allows for a range of possibilities about the Continent’s future, critic Michael A. McFaul said in a review for The New York Times.

McFaul said European leaders “should read The Global Age to be reminded of the incredible progress of the last 70 years — and told that such progress is something they have the power to sustain through their individual actions.”

American leaders “should also read this book to learn how much better off we have been and could continue to be in concert with a continent of free, secure and prosperous allies,” said the critic. 

McFaul is a professor of political science at Stanford University and the author, most recently, of From Cold War to Hot Peace: An American Ambassador in Putin’s Russia.

