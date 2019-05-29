What We Are Reading Today: Decolonization - A Short History

What We Are Reading Today: The Global Age by Ian Kershaw

This is the final chapter in the Penguin History of Europe series from the acclaimed scholar and author of To Hell and Back.

In this remarkable book, Ian Kershaw has created a grand panorama of the world we live in and where it came from.

Drawing on examples from all across Europe, The Global Age is a fascinating portrait of the recent past and present, and a cautious look into our future.

Kershaw’s theory of agency in the making of history allows for a range of possibilities about the Continent’s future, critic Michael A. McFaul said in a review for The New York Times.

McFaul said European leaders “should read The Global Age to be reminded of the incredible progress of the last 70 years — and told that such progress is something they have the power to sustain through their individual actions.”

American leaders “should also read this book to learn how much better off we have been and could continue to be in concert with a continent of free, secure and prosperous allies,” said the critic.

McFaul is a professor of political science at Stanford University and the author, most recently, of From Cold War to Hot Peace: An American Ambassador in Putin’s Russia.