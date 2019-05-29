You are here

Merkel team talks climate as voters turn up heat

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she addresses media representatives after a European Union (EU) summit at EU Commission Headquarters in Brussels on May 28, 2019. (AFP/John Thys)
AFP
  • Merkel acknowledged that “we have to give better answers” to the planetary challenge
  • Germany is now set to miss its target of cutting CO2 emissions by 40 percent by 2020 from 1990 levels
AFP
BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s “climate cabinet” meets Wednesday to discuss combatting global warming as her government struggles to convince voters it is willing and able to address the crisis.
Strong gains by the Greens at the expense of Germany’s two ruling parties in Sunday’s European Parliament elections were seen as an indictment of Berlin’s policy on climate change.
Merkel, in a CNN interview Tuesday, acknowledged that “we have to give better answers” to the planetary challenge.
Her conservative CDU/CSU bloc and their leftist junior partners the SPD suffered heavy losses Sunday while the Greens scored over 20 percent, becoming Germany’s second strongest party for the first time.
Young voters in particular — energised by the Fridays for Future school strikes, anti-coal protests and blockades, and by a passionate campaign from leading YouTube stars — abandoned the mainstream parties in droves.
Germany was long seen as a clean energy pioneer, and Merkel dubbed the “climate chancellor,” for pushing renewables while committing to phase out nuclear power by 2022 and now coal by 2038.
However, green activists now feel that progress has stalled and demand a far earlier end to coal and the combustion engine, as well as dramatic shifts in transport, agriculture and building insulation.
Germany is now set to miss its target of cutting CO2 emissions by 40 percent by 2020 from 1990 levels. It is currently on course for only a 32-percent reduction.
Since the election, criticism has been raining down from all sides — even from Friedrich Merz, a conservative former investment fund manager with designs on Merkel’s job.
“After this European election, the CDU must ask itself why, after 14 years of having a ‘climate chancellor’, we are missing our climate targets, burdening households and companies with the highest electricity prices in Europe and at the same time losing strategic and cultural control over the issue,” he told news site Der Spiegel.
The coalition’s poll debacle and perceived loss of touch with young voters have again heightened tensions between the two parties who were forced into their unhappy marriage by poor poll results in 2017.
The new political turbulence has also added fresh urgency to the coalition’s plodding progress on forging a complex new “climate law” before the end of the year.
A day after the ballot box drubbing, the SPD Environment Minister Svenja Schulze voiced her frustration about the CDU’s foot-dragging on her climate bill.
She complained that Merkel’s office had failed to respond to the proposed law since February and took the unusual step of instead sending the bill directly to other ministries.
“We need more commitment on climate protection,” she tweeted. “I cannot take responsibility for further delays.”
The CSU’s Georg Nuesslein attacked Schulze for her “panic-driven maneuver” and charged that “the SPD is obviously losing its nerve, which is little wonder given its election results.”
Schulze’s proposed Climate Protection Act would set binding targets in areas such as energy generation, industry, transport, housing, agriculture and waste management.
In the scheduled 90-minute “climate cabinet” meeting Wednesday, CDU Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, the CSU’s Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer and others are expected to outline their plans for CO2 emission cuts.
Germany’s declared goal for 2030 is a 55-percent reduction from 1990 levels.
And by mid-century, Germany would aim for a 95-percent cut under the new law, surpassing earlier pledges.
Where Germany fails and is punished at the EU level, the government would pass the penalties on to the ministries responsible.
The CSU’s Nuesslein has already attacked the bill as a blueprint for a communist-style “climate-planned economy.”
He also opposed SPD proposals for a CO2 tax that would discourage, for example, petrol cars and oil heating.
The CDU’s Joachim Pfeiffer meanwhile voiced skepticism about the new enthusiasm for climate protection, charging that for many it had become a “substitute religion.”

Topics: Germany Angela Merkel climate change Europe

In makeshift homes, Rohingya recall Ramadan in Myanmar

A Myanmar border guard policeman stand near a Rohingya Muslim family in front of their home in a village during a government-organized visit for journalists in Buthidaung townships in the restive Rakhine state on January 25, 2019. (AFP)
SHEHAB SUMON
  • More than 1.1 million Rohingya are currently lodged at various refugee camps, with nearly 750,000 taking shelter in Bangladesh since August 2017 when the violence escalated in the northern Myanmar province of Rakhine
SHEHAB SUMON
DHAKA:  For the past two years, during Ramadan, an overwhelming sadness takes over 15-year-old Ahmed Kamal, a Rohingya refugee at the Cox’s Bazar camp in Bangladesh.
He says it is at this time, specifically during iftar, that he misses his mother, Halima Begum, the most.
Begum was brutally killed in September 2017 by the Myanmar army during a crackdown on thousands of Rohingya — many of whom fled to Bangladesh to escape the persecution.
“My mother used to prepare so many homemade foods during iftar and we all used to enjoy it. But everything is lost now,” Kamal told Arab News.
For many of the Rohingya living at Cox’s Bazar, Ramadan brings with it a sense of nostalgia and memories of days well spent.
“We used to have a get-together with relatives during Ramadan at our home in Mongdu township. All year, I used to wait for this Ramadan get-together with our maternal cousins, grandparents and uncles,” Saleha Khatun, a 13-year-old refugee girl from Kutupalang Rohingya camp, said.
“Some of our relatives were killed in September 2017, a few of them stayed in Rakhine and some fled to Cox’s Bazar. Our greater family is now completely scattered and I miss my relatives a lot in this Ramadan month,” she added.
More than 1.1 million Rohingya are currently lodged at various refugee camps, with nearly 750,000 taking shelter in Bangladesh since August 2017 when the violence escalated in the northern Myanmar province of Rakhine. For most of the Rohingya, this is their second Ramadan in Bangladesh since the great exodus.

BACKGROUND

• World Food Program steps up free food initiative for the displaced this month.

• More than 1.1 million living in world’s largest refugee camp in Bangladesh.

“Last year we didn’t get enough food for iftar to break the fast. Sometimes we had to drink only water but this year there is enough — we have received food from the World Food Program (WFP),” Rashid Khan, a refugee from Balukhali camp, told Arab News.
The WFP also distributed dates to families in refugee camps specifically for Ramadan, which were donated by Qatar.
Gemma Snowdon, the WFP’s communications officer at Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News: “We have scaled up our e-voucher food assistance system in time for Ramadan, which means families have access to a wider range of food. Using an electronic card, families can shop at one of the WFP e-voucher outlets in the camps, and access things such as fresh fruit and vegetables, eggs, dried fish, spices, and the usual staples.”
She added that the program gave the Rohingya a greater range of choice for Ramadan, as opposed to basic rice, lentils and oil they were previously receiving. There are also special offers on food from retailers who operate the WFP e-voucher outlets so people can receive more than they usually do.
“We believe quality food assistance needs to extend beyond just Ramadan, and for us to do this we rely on the generous support provided by donors around the globe,” said Snowdon.

Topics: Myanmar Rohingya Muslim Ramadan 2019

