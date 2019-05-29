You are here

Russia to consider extension of oil output cut deal with OPEC: deputy PM

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Anton Siluanov said that Moscow will consider a possible extension of its oil output reduction pact with OPEC. (AFP)
Updated 29 May 2019
Reuters
Russia to consider extension of oil output cut deal with OPEC: deputy PM

  • OPEC, Russia and other producers agreed to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day from January for six months
  • OPEC and the other producers involved in the supply agreement are scheduled to meet to discuss extending the pact
Updated 29 May 2019
Reuters
Russia will carefully consider extending its oil output reduction agreement with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Anton Siluanov told Reuters on Wednesday.

Moscow will weigh, in particular, the deal’s positive effect on oil prices against losses in market share to United States companies, he said.

“There are many arguments both in favor of the extension and against it,” Siluanov said on the sidelines of a conference in Kazakhstan.

“Of course, we need price stability and predictability, this is good,” he said. “But we see that all these deals with OPEC result in our American partners boosting shale oil output and grabbing new markets.”

Russia’s energy ministry and government will determine their stance on the pact’s extension after weighing these pros and cons and the longevity of current market trends, Siluanov said.

OPEC, Russia and other producers agreed to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January for six months to boost oil prices by reducing global inventories.

OPEC and the other producers involved in the supply agreement, an alliance known as OPEC+, are scheduled to meet to discuss extending the pact in Vienna during an OPEC meeting scheduled for June 25 and 26.

The meeting, however, may be pushed back to July 3 and 4, two OPEC sources said on May 20.

Topics: Oil energy Markets OPEC Russia

Boeing 737 MAX may not return to service until August: IATA head

Updated 29 May 2019
Reuters
Boeing 737 MAX may not return to service until August: IATA head

  • The 737 MAX was grounded globally in March after a crash in Ethiopia, the model’s second deadly crash in five months
  • Airline members want regulators to cooperate closely on the decision for the plane’s re-entry to service
Updated 29 May 2019
Reuters
SEOUL: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects it could take until August before the Boeing 737 MAX returns to service, the airline group’s head said on Wednesday, adding that the final say on the timing rested with regulators.
The 737 MAX was grounded globally in March after a crash in Ethiopia killed all 157 people on board, the model’s second deadly crash in five months.
“We do not expect something before 10 to 12 weeks in re-entry into service,” IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac told reporters in Seoul. “But it is not our hands. That is in the hands of regulators.”
IATA plans to organize a summit with airlines, regulators and the manufacturer in 5 to 7 weeks to discuss what is needed for the 737 MAX to return to service, he said.
At an IATA meeting in Montreal last week, airline members said they wanted regulators to cooperate closely on the decision for the plane’s re-entry to service, de Juniac said.
“We hope that they will align their timeframe,” he said of regulators.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) expects to approve the jet’s return to service as soon as late June, representatives of the US air regulator informed members of the United Nations’ aviation agency in a private briefing last week, sources told Reuters.
US operators United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and American Airlines have removed the planes from their flight schedules until early to mid-August.

Topics: aviation Boeing Boeing 737 MAX

