After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States

Debris is seen after a tornado in Lawrence, Kansas, US in this still from a video taken May 28, 2019 obtained from social media. (Reuters/Louis Cortez)
Updated 29 May 2019
  • The weather service has received 934 tornado reports so far this year, up from the yearly average of 743 observed tornadoes
  • The US has experienced a lull in the number of tornadoes since 2012, with tornado counts tracking at or below average each year and meteorologists still working to figure out why
INDIANAPOLIS, United States: After several quiet years, tornadoes have erupted in the United States over the last two weeks as a volatile mix of warm, moist air from the Southeast and persistent cold from the Rockies clashed and stalled over the Midwest.
On Monday, the US tied its current record of 11 consecutive days with at least eight tornadoes confirmed on each of those days, said Patrick Marsh, warning coordination meteorologist for the federal Storm Prediction Center. The previous 11-day stretch of at least eight tornadoes per day ended on June 7, 1980.
“We’re getting big counts on a lot of these days and that is certainly unusual,” Marsh said.
The National Weather Service had already received at least 27 more reports of tornadoes Tuesday, suggesting that the record for consecutive days would be broken once the official totals are in.
The weather service has received 934 tornado reports so far this year, up from the yearly average of 743 observed tornadoes. More than 500 of those reports came in the last 30 days. The actual number is likely lower, however, because some of the reports probably come from different witnesses who spot the same twister.
The US has experienced a lull in the number of tornadoes since 2012, with tornado counts tracking at or below average each year and meteorologists still working to figure out why.
“A lot of people are trying to answer that, but there’s no definitive answer,” Marsh said.
The recent surge in tornado activity over the past two weeks was driven by high pressure over the Southeast and an unusually cold trough over the Rockies that forced warm, moist air into the central US, sparking repeated severe thunderstorms and periodic tornadoes.
“Neither one of these large systems — the high over the Southeast or the trough over the Rockies— are showing signs of moving,” Marsh said. “It’s a little unusual for them to be so entrenched this late in the season.”
Those conditions are ripe for the kind of tornadoes that have swept across the Midwest in the last two weeks, said Cathy Zapotocny, a meteorologist for the weather service in Valley, Nebraska. Zapotocny said the unstable atmosphere helped fuel many of the severe winter storms and subsequent flooding that ravaged Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri earlier this year.
“We’ve been stuck in this pattern since February,” she said.
Zapotocny said the number of tornadoes this year was “basically normal” until the surge this week. May is typically the month with the highest incidence of tornadoes, usually in the Plains and Midwestern states collectively known as Tornado Alley, where most of this year’s twisters have hit.
Most of the confirmed tornadoes were rated as less-intense EF0, EF1 and EF2s on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. But 23 were classified as EF3 tornadoes, with wind speeds of 136-165 mph. The strongest confirmed tornado this year was the EF4 tornado that killed 23 people in Alabama in March.
So far this year, 38 people have died in 10 tornadoes in the United States, including a combined seven within the last week in Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma and Ohio.
The relative quiet in recent years followed the massive tornado that killed 161 people and injured more than 1,100 in Joplin, Missouri, in 2011. The EF5 storm packed winds in excess of 200 mph and was on the ground for more than 22 miles.
Scientists also say climate change is responsible for more intense and more frequent extreme weather such as storms, droughts, floods and fires, but without extensive study they cannot directly link a single weather event to the changing climate.
Monday’s outbreak was unusual because it occurred over a particularly wide geographic area. Eight states were affected by two regional outbreaks, in the high Plains and the Ohio River Valley.
Tornadoes strafed the Kansas City metropolitan area straddling Kansas and Missouri Tuesday night, barely a week after a massive tornado ripped through the Missouri state capital of Jefferson City.

UK PM candidate Johnson to face court over Brexit claims

Boris Johnson, must appear in court over allegations he lied about Brexit (File/AFP)
UK PM candidate Johnson to face court over Brexit claims

  • The court accused him of lying about Brexit by stating Britain would be $442 million a week better off outside the EU
  • Brexit Justice Limited is the product of a campaign to undermine the result of the Brexit referendum
LONDON: Boris Johnson, the favorite to replace Theresa May as British prime minister, must appear in court over allegations he lied about Brexit by stating Britain would be $442 million a week better off outside the EU, a judge ruled on Wednesday.
The figure, famously emblazoned on a campaign bus, was a central and controversial part of the Leave campaign’s “take back control” message ahead of the 2016 Brexit referendum.
Opponents argued that it was deliberately misleading and it became symbolic of the divisions caused by the referendum, which saw Britons vote by 52%-48% to leave the European Union.
District Judge Margot Coleman ruled that Johnson, a former British foreign secretary and ex-mayor of London, must answer a private summons alleging he had committed three offenses of misconduct in a public office.
In her written ruling at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Coleman said the allegations were not proven and she had made no finding of fact.
“Having considered all the relevant factors I am satisfied that this is a proper case to issue the summons as requested for the three offenses as drafted,” Coleman said.
“This means the proposed defendant will be required to attend this court for a preliminary hearing, and the case will then be sent to the Crown Court for trial.”

POLITICAL STUNT?
Johnson’s spokesman was not immediately available for comment, but his lawyers had argued the case was no more than a political stunt by those opposed to Brexit.
Polls suggest that the flamboyant politician, known for his tousled blond hair, is well ahead of the other 10 declared candidates in the contest to replace May as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.
He was one of the leading supporters of Brexit during the 2016 vote and quit the government over May’s EU divorce deal which parliament rejected three times, leading her to announce she would step down as party leader on June 7.
According to the summons, a crowdfunded private prosecution brought by a group called “Brexit Justice,” Johnson deliberately made false comments about the cost of Britain’s EU membership before the referendum and the 2017 national election.
“During both time periods outlined above, the (proposed) defendant repeatedly lied and misled the British public as to the cost of EU membership, expressly stating, endorsing or inferring that the cost of EU membership was $442 million per week,” its application said.
In submissions to the court, Johnson’s lawyers said the case was brought for purely political purposes.
“Brexit Justice Limited is the product of a campaign to undermine the result of the Brexit referendum, and/or to prevent its consequences,” his lawyer argued.
“Its true purpose is not that it should succeed, but that it should be made at all. And made with as much public fanfare as the prosecution can engender.”
In September 2017, government statisticians criticized Johnson for repeating the $442 million figure which he argued could be spent on public services in Britain, saying it ignored the rebate that Britain received from the EU.
“It is a clear misuse of official statistics,” David Norgrove, chairman of the UK Statistics Authority, then wrote in a letter to Johnson.
Figures published by the Office for National Statistics in April 2016 showed Britain’s weekly net contribution to the EU to be about $240 million a week.
 

