You are here

  • Home
  • Thai opposition urges rejection of pro-junta coalition
﻿

Thai opposition urges rejection of pro-junta coalition

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army general, seized power in 2014, the second military coup in a decade. (AP)
Updated 29 May 2019
Reuters
0

Thai opposition urges rejection of pro-junta coalition

  • Negotiations are going on two months after the election
  • In order to govern, a majority in the House of Representatives would be necessary
Updated 29 May 2019
Reuters
0

BANGKOK: Thailand’s main opposition Pheu Thai party on Wednesday urged other parties that contested a March election to reject a coalition offer by a pro-army party seeking to keep the ruling junta chief as prime minister.
The appeal came as pro-junta Palang Pracharat’s bid to cement a coalition government faltered when at least two of its presumed allies — the pro-establishment Democrat Party and Chart Thai Pattana — expressed new reservations and conditions.
Negotiations are going on two months after the election, held nearly five years after the then-army chief Prayuth Chan-ocha seized power from a Pheu Thai government in 2014, the second military coup in a decade.
Pheu Thai, which leads the seven-party Democratic Front alliance that has accused the junta of manipulating the election, seized on the two parties’ reluctance and urged unity against military dominance of government.
“It is not too late for any party to change their mind,” said Pheu Thai’s secretary-general Phumtham Wechayachai.
No one party won a majority in the House of Representatives in the election, but Palang Pracharat has an advantage under junta-written electoral rules that require the 250-seat upper house Senate, appointed by the junta, to vote along with the 500-seat lower house for prime minister.
That effectively gives Palang Pracharat a 250-seat advantage in the race to the 376 votes — a majority of members of both houses of parliament — it needs for its bid to ensure Prayuth stays on as prime minister.
But in order to govern, a majority in the House of Representatives would be necessary.
Palang Pracharat would need to ally with almost all the non-aligned parties to get the 251 seats it needs in the lower house.
The Democrats — bitter opponents of Pheu Thai in the past — have said that amending the post-coup constitution would be a condition for joining any Palang Pracharat government, Democrat spokesman Rames Rattanachaweng said late on Tuesday.
And Chart Thai Pattana member Varawut Silpa-archa also said that Palang Pracharat has not yet agreed to his party’s unspecified conditions.
“What we proposed has not been answered,” Varawut said, adding, “If we are unable to join the Palang Pracharat coalition then we are ready to perform our legislative duty in parliament.”
Palang Pracharat’s leader Uttama Savanayana told reporters on Wednesday that his party was willing to wait for agreement.
“We are confident that we can still form a government but at this time we are talking about policies with other political parties as well as how to best use our personnel. At the end I believe a deal can be reached.”

Topics: Thailand

Related

Update 0
World
Junta holds onto lead as Thailand awaits election results
0
World
Thailand’s pro-army party won popular vote: election commission

UK PM candidate Johnson to face court over Brexit claims

Boris Johnson, must appear in court over allegations he lied about Brexit (File/AFP)
Updated 29 May 2019
Reuters
0

UK PM candidate Johnson to face court over Brexit claims

  • The court accused him of lying about Brexit by stating Britain would be $442 million a week better off outside the EU
  • Brexit Justice Limited is the product of a campaign to undermine the result of the Brexit referendum
Updated 29 May 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: Boris Johnson, the favorite to replace Theresa May as British prime minister, must appear in court over allegations he lied about Brexit by stating Britain would be $442 million a week better off outside the EU, a judge ruled on Wednesday.
The figure, famously emblazoned on a campaign bus, was a central and controversial part of the Leave campaign’s “take back control” message ahead of the 2016 Brexit referendum.
Opponents argued that it was deliberately misleading and it became symbolic of the divisions caused by the referendum, which saw Britons vote by 52%-48% to leave the European Union.
District Judge Margot Coleman ruled that Johnson, a former British foreign secretary and ex-mayor of London, must answer a private summons alleging he had committed three offenses of misconduct in a public office.
In her written ruling at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Coleman said the allegations were not proven and she had made no finding of fact.
“Having considered all the relevant factors I am satisfied that this is a proper case to issue the summons as requested for the three offenses as drafted,” Coleman said.
“This means the proposed defendant will be required to attend this court for a preliminary hearing, and the case will then be sent to the Crown Court for trial.”

POLITICAL STUNT?
Johnson’s spokesman was not immediately available for comment, but his lawyers had argued the case was no more than a political stunt by those opposed to Brexit.
Polls suggest that the flamboyant politician, known for his tousled blond hair, is well ahead of the other 10 declared candidates in the contest to replace May as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.
He was one of the leading supporters of Brexit during the 2016 vote and quit the government over May’s EU divorce deal which parliament rejected three times, leading her to announce she would step down as party leader on June 7.
According to the summons, a crowdfunded private prosecution brought by a group called “Brexit Justice,” Johnson deliberately made false comments about the cost of Britain’s EU membership before the referendum and the 2017 national election.
“During both time periods outlined above, the (proposed) defendant repeatedly lied and misled the British public as to the cost of EU membership, expressly stating, endorsing or inferring that the cost of EU membership was $442 million per week,” its application said.
In submissions to the court, Johnson’s lawyers said the case was brought for purely political purposes.
“Brexit Justice Limited is the product of a campaign to undermine the result of the Brexit referendum, and/or to prevent its consequences,” his lawyer argued.
“Its true purpose is not that it should succeed, but that it should be made at all. And made with as much public fanfare as the prosecution can engender.”
In September 2017, government statisticians criticized Johnson for repeating the $442 million figure which he argued could be spent on public services in Britain, saying it ignored the rebate that Britain received from the EU.
“It is a clear misuse of official statistics,” David Norgrove, chairman of the UK Statistics Authority, then wrote in a letter to Johnson.
Figures published by the Office for National Statistics in April 2016 showed Britain’s weekly net contribution to the EU to be about $240 million a week.
 

Topics: Brexit UK Boris Johnson

Related

0
World
Boris Johnson demands UK PM May scrap her Brexit proposals
0
World
Boris Johnson’s Brexit ‘suicide vest’ comment sparks furor

Latest updates

EU says Turkey distancing itself from bloc, criticizes human rights record
0
Kushner meets Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on trip to press US peace plan
0
King Salman inaugurates ‘Guests of God Service Program’
0
UK PM candidate Johnson to face court over Brexit claims
0
Libyan commander hands over prominent militant to Egypt
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.