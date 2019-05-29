You are here

Bangladesh to charge 16 after girl burned to death

Rafi's death sparked protests in the community. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 May 2019
AFP
  • The prime minister promised to prosecute all those involved in the murder of Nusrat Jahan Rafi
  • Rafi refused to withdraw a sexual harassment complaint against the head teacher of the institution
AFP
DHAKA: Bangladesh police were set to file charges on Wednesday against 16 people, including the headmaster of an Islamic seminary, over the shocking murder of a 19-year-old girl burned to death.
The killing of Nusrat Jahan Rafi last month sparked protests across the South Asian nation, with the prime minister promising to prosecute all those involved.
Rafi was lured to the rooftop of the Islamic seminary she attended where her attackers asked her to withdraw a sexual harassment complaint filed with police against the head teacher.
When she refused, she was doused in kerosene and set on fire. She died five days later, triggering outrage. Her death highlighted alarming rise in sexual harassment cases in the country.
Bangladesh’s Police Bureau of Investigation said they would file the chargesheet in a court in the country’s south later on Wednesday against the 16 people who include two girls who were classmates of Rafi.
“They are charged under the women and children repression law and we’ll recommend death penalty for all 16 accused,” PBI lead investigator Mohammad Iqbal told AFP.
Iqbal said the Principal of the Sonagazi Islamia Senior Fazil Madrasa Siraj Ud Doula where Rafi was a student ordered the murder from jail.
Rafi had gone to police in late March to report the alleged sexual harassment against the teacher, and a leaked video shows the local police station chief registering her complaint but dismissing it as “not a big deal.”
Iqbal said at least five people including three of Rafi’s classmates, had tied her up with a scarf before setting her on fire. The plan was to pass the incident off as a case of suicide.
Rafi suffered burns to 80 percent of her body and died in hospital on April 10. But she recorded a video before her death, repeating her allegations against the principal.
Rafi’s brother Mahmudul Hasan Noman said they want a fast-track trial. “We want all the culprits to be hanged to death,” he told AFP.
The head of Mahila Parishad, a women’s rights group, gave a “guarded welcome” at the quick investigation of the case but said more needed to be done to end a “culture of impunity” over sexual harassment and rape cases.
“Very few rape cases end in convictions,” she said.
According to the group, about 950 women were raped in Bangladesh last year.

UK PM candidate Johnson to face court over Brexit claims

Boris Johnson, must appear in court over allegations he lied about Brexit (File/AFP)
Updated 29 May 2019
Reuters
  • The court accused him of lying about Brexit by stating Britain would be $442 million a week better off outside the EU
  • Brexit Justice Limited is the product of a campaign to undermine the result of the Brexit referendum
Reuters
LONDON: Boris Johnson, the favorite to replace Theresa May as British prime minister, must appear in court over allegations he lied about Brexit by stating Britain would be $442 million a week better off outside the EU, a judge ruled on Wednesday.
The figure, famously emblazoned on a campaign bus, was a central and controversial part of the Leave campaign’s “take back control” message ahead of the 2016 Brexit referendum.
Opponents argued that it was deliberately misleading and it became symbolic of the divisions caused by the referendum, which saw Britons vote by 52%-48% to leave the European Union.
District Judge Margot Coleman ruled that Johnson, a former British foreign secretary and ex-mayor of London, must answer a private summons alleging he had committed three offenses of misconduct in a public office.
In her written ruling at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Coleman said the allegations were not proven and she had made no finding of fact.
“Having considered all the relevant factors I am satisfied that this is a proper case to issue the summons as requested for the three offenses as drafted,” Coleman said.
“This means the proposed defendant will be required to attend this court for a preliminary hearing, and the case will then be sent to the Crown Court for trial.”

POLITICAL STUNT?
Johnson’s spokesman was not immediately available for comment, but his lawyers had argued the case was no more than a political stunt by those opposed to Brexit.
Polls suggest that the flamboyant politician, known for his tousled blond hair, is well ahead of the other 10 declared candidates in the contest to replace May as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.
He was one of the leading supporters of Brexit during the 2016 vote and quit the government over May’s EU divorce deal which parliament rejected three times, leading her to announce she would step down as party leader on June 7.
According to the summons, a crowdfunded private prosecution brought by a group called “Brexit Justice,” Johnson deliberately made false comments about the cost of Britain’s EU membership before the referendum and the 2017 national election.
“During both time periods outlined above, the (proposed) defendant repeatedly lied and misled the British public as to the cost of EU membership, expressly stating, endorsing or inferring that the cost of EU membership was $442 million per week,” its application said.
In submissions to the court, Johnson’s lawyers said the case was brought for purely political purposes.
“Brexit Justice Limited is the product of a campaign to undermine the result of the Brexit referendum, and/or to prevent its consequences,” his lawyer argued.
“Its true purpose is not that it should succeed, but that it should be made at all. And made with as much public fanfare as the prosecution can engender.”
In September 2017, government statisticians criticized Johnson for repeating the $442 million figure which he argued could be spent on public services in Britain, saying it ignored the rebate that Britain received from the EU.
“It is a clear misuse of official statistics,” David Norgrove, chairman of the UK Statistics Authority, then wrote in a letter to Johnson.
Figures published by the Office for National Statistics in April 2016 showed Britain’s weekly net contribution to the EU to be about $240 million a week.
 

