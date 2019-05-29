You are here

  • Home
  • Rare earths: The latest weapon in the US-China trade war
﻿

Rare earths: The latest weapon in the US-China trade war

China has been accused of using its rare earth leverage for political and economic reasons in the past (Shutterstock)
Updated 29 May 2019
Reuters
0

Rare earths: The latest weapon in the US-China trade war

  • China could shut down nearly every automobile, computer, smartphone and aircraft assembly line outside of China if they chose to embargo these materials
  • Rare earths “are abundant across the globe,” said OANDA’s Halley
Updated 29 May 2019
Reuters
0

BEIJING: They are used in everything from lightbulbs to guided missiles, but with China controlling 95 percent of the world’s supply of rare earth metals, they are also a potentially powerful weapon in Beijing’s trade war with Washington.
Here are some key questions and answers on the prized elements.
The bedrock of electrical manufacturing, rare earths are 17 elements that serve as key components in devices ranging from hi-tech smartphones and cameras to flat-screen televisions and computers.
China dominates the global supply chain — and Washington relies heavily on the Asian superpower to access the metals. So much so that the commodities have not been subject to the tariff increases imposed by Donald Trump’s administration on Chinese goods.
But Chinese state media is now suggesting that rare earth exports to the US could be cut in retaliation for American measures, sparking fear among manufacturers.
Simply put, rare earths give Beijing tremendous political and economic leverage in its spat with the United States.
The US this month threatened to cut supplies of US technology to Chinese telecom giant Huawei, citing security concerns and intensifying a trade spat that has seen both countries slap tit-for-tat tariffs on each other.
While Beijing has so far only issued cryptic warnings to suggest that rare earths could be its next weapon, “as a retaliatory trade measure, it’s a no-brainer on the surface,” according to OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.
If Beijing chooses to make good on these threats, the impact on US manufacturers could be disastrous.
“China could shut down nearly every automobile, computer, smartphone and aircraft assembly line outside of China if they chose to embargo these materials,” James Kennedy, president of ThREE Consulting, wrote last week in National Defense, a US industry publication.
China has been accused of using its rare earth leverage for political and economic reasons in the past.
In 2014, the World Trade Organization ruled the country had violated global trade rules by restricting exports of the metals, claiming environmental damage from mining and the need to conserve supplies.
The US, European Union and Japan had appealed to the WTO, accusing Beijing of curbing exports to give domestic tech firms an edge over foreign rivals.
The WTO panel ruled that the quotas were “designed to achieve industrial policy goals rather than conservation.”
Four years earlier, Japanese industry sources said China temporarily cut off exports to Japan in 2010 when a territorial row flared between the Asian rivals, charges that Beijing denied.
Analysts say Beijing may not pull the trigger just yet, possibly because any restriction could spark a chase for alternative sources of rare earths.
Despite its dominance over supply, China is not the only country with sizeable reserves of the metals.
The United States Geological Survey estimated last year there were 120 million tons of deposits worldwide including 44 million in China and 22 million in both Brazil and Vietnam.
For much of the last century, the US dominated rare earths production.
But mining the metals creates huge amounts of toxic waste and in 2003 California’s Mountain Pass mine — then the sole US miner of rare earths — ceased production, following an environmental disaster a few years earlier.
China filled the void — helped in no small part by lax regulations and lower costs — and grew quickly to become the leading producer of the metals.
Rare earths “are abundant across the globe,” said OANDA’s Halley, but added that many countries are turned off by the heavy costs — financial and environmental — incurred in the production process.
“Much like everyone would like a new airport nearby, just not next door to them... the world has reaped what it has sown by handing the keys to China in this respect,” he said.

Topics: China United States Rare earths tariffs trade tariffs

Related

0
Business & Economy
US firms warn next China tariffs to cost Americans from cradle to grave
0
Business & Economy
US hikes tariffs on Chinese goods, Beijing vows retaliation

UK PM candidate Johnson to face court over Brexit claims

Boris Johnson, must appear in court over allegations he lied about Brexit (File/AFP)
Updated 29 May 2019
Reuters
0

UK PM candidate Johnson to face court over Brexit claims

  • The court accused him of lying about Brexit by stating Britain would be $442 million a week better off outside the EU
  • Brexit Justice Limited is the product of a campaign to undermine the result of the Brexit referendum
Updated 29 May 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: Boris Johnson, the favorite to replace Theresa May as British prime minister, must appear in court over allegations he lied about Brexit by stating Britain would be $442 million a week better off outside the EU, a judge ruled on Wednesday.
The figure, famously emblazoned on a campaign bus, was a central and controversial part of the Leave campaign’s “take back control” message ahead of the 2016 Brexit referendum.
Opponents argued that it was deliberately misleading and it became symbolic of the divisions caused by the referendum, which saw Britons vote by 52%-48% to leave the European Union.
District Judge Margot Coleman ruled that Johnson, a former British foreign secretary and ex-mayor of London, must answer a private summons alleging he had committed three offenses of misconduct in a public office.
In her written ruling at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Coleman said the allegations were not proven and she had made no finding of fact.
“Having considered all the relevant factors I am satisfied that this is a proper case to issue the summons as requested for the three offenses as drafted,” Coleman said.
“This means the proposed defendant will be required to attend this court for a preliminary hearing, and the case will then be sent to the Crown Court for trial.”

POLITICAL STUNT?
Johnson’s spokesman was not immediately available for comment, but his lawyers had argued the case was no more than a political stunt by those opposed to Brexit.
Polls suggest that the flamboyant politician, known for his tousled blond hair, is well ahead of the other 10 declared candidates in the contest to replace May as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.
He was one of the leading supporters of Brexit during the 2016 vote and quit the government over May’s EU divorce deal which parliament rejected three times, leading her to announce she would step down as party leader on June 7.
According to the summons, a crowdfunded private prosecution brought by a group called “Brexit Justice,” Johnson deliberately made false comments about the cost of Britain’s EU membership before the referendum and the 2017 national election.
“During both time periods outlined above, the (proposed) defendant repeatedly lied and misled the British public as to the cost of EU membership, expressly stating, endorsing or inferring that the cost of EU membership was $442 million per week,” its application said.
In submissions to the court, Johnson’s lawyers said the case was brought for purely political purposes.
“Brexit Justice Limited is the product of a campaign to undermine the result of the Brexit referendum, and/or to prevent its consequences,” his lawyer argued.
“Its true purpose is not that it should succeed, but that it should be made at all. And made with as much public fanfare as the prosecution can engender.”
In September 2017, government statisticians criticized Johnson for repeating the $442 million figure which he argued could be spent on public services in Britain, saying it ignored the rebate that Britain received from the EU.
“It is a clear misuse of official statistics,” David Norgrove, chairman of the UK Statistics Authority, then wrote in a letter to Johnson.
Figures published by the Office for National Statistics in April 2016 showed Britain’s weekly net contribution to the EU to be about $240 million a week.
 

Topics: Brexit UK Boris Johnson

Related

0
World
Boris Johnson demands UK PM May scrap her Brexit proposals
0
World
Boris Johnson’s Brexit ‘suicide vest’ comment sparks furor

Latest updates

EU says Turkey distancing itself from bloc, criticizes human rights record
0
Kushner meets Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on trip to press US peace plan
0
King Salman inaugurates ‘Guests of God Service Program’
0
UK PM candidate Johnson to face court over Brexit claims
0
Libyan commander hands over prominent militant to Egypt
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.