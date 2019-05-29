You are here

India PM to host China's Xi for informal summit

The Trump administration on Tuesday dropped India from a list of countries it monitors for currency manipulation (File/AFP)
Updated 29 May 2019
Reuters
India PM to host China's Xi for informal summit

  • The two held their first informal summit in Wuhan in April 2018 and at that meeting Xi had accepted Modi’s invitation to come to India for a second meeting
  • odi has courted foreign investment as part of his Make-in-India campaign in an attempt to turn India into a manufacturing hub
Updated 29 May 2019
Reuters
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Chinese President Xi Jinping this year for an informal summit, an Indian foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, after meeting several times over the past year to try to defuse tension.
The two held their first informal summit in Wuhan in April 2018 and at that meeting Xi had accepted Modi’s invitation to come to India for a second meeting.
“The two sides are in touch, through diplomatic channels, to finalize the date and venue for the meeting,” the spokesman said.
China is an “all-weather” friend with India’s neighbor and long-time foe Pakistan, and a military standoff at the Indian-Chinese high-altitude Himalayan border in 2017 rekindled fears of war.
Modi may also hold his first bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in over two years on the sidelines of the G20 summit in June in Osaka, Japan, a source aware of the development said.
Trump caused alarm across the world after he raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods from China on May 10, prompting Beijing to say it would hit back with its own higher duties.
Both Modi and Trump are expected to talk again at the UN General Assembly session in September in New York, the source said, declining to be identified as he was not authorized to speak to the media.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo might also stop over in New Delhi ahead of the G20 summit, The Hindu newspaper reported, citing sources.
The Trump administration on Tuesday dropped India from a list of countries it monitors for currency manipulation, after finding that New Delhi did not engage in persistent, one-sided intervention in the currency market.
India and the United States have developed close political and security ties but Trump has repeatedly called out India for its high tariffs and both sides are working to resolve a trade dispute.
The US plans to withdraw trade privileges that allow preferential duty-free imports of up to $5.6 billion a year from India. That followed India’s adoption of new rules on e-commerce that have reined in how US companies such as Amazon.com and Walmart Inc. can do business in the country.
US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross warned India that any retaliatory tariffs in response to the planned withdrawal of trade privileges would not be “appropriate” under World Trade Organization rules.
India’s foreign ministry did not respond to a Reuters email seeking further comment.
India’s bilateral trade with the United States, which stood at $126 billion in 2017, is widely seen by trade experts as much lower than its potential.
Modi has courted foreign investment as part of his Make-in-India campaign in an attempt to turn India into a manufacturing hub and deliver jobs to the millions of Indian youths entering the workforce every year.
Trump, for his part, has pushed for US manufacturing to return home as part of his Make America Great Again campaign.

Nigerian President Buhari sworn in for second term

Updated 18 min 14 sec ago
AFP
Nigerian President Buhari sworn in for second term

  • Buhari began his 2nd term as head of Africa’s most populous nation
  • He is facing heightened pressure to defeat extremism and boost the oil-dependent economy amid concerns over his health
Updated 18 min 14 sec ago
AFP
ABUJA: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in for a second term in office on Wednesday, vowing once more to tackle crippling security threats and root out corruption in Africa’s key economy.
The 76-year old leader, in power since 2015 and re-elected in February, took the oath of office for a second four-year term in the capital Abuja.
“I do solemnly swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Buhari said, dressed in simple white robes and traditional embroidered cap. “I will preserve, protect and defend the constitution.”
Buhari took the oath of office at what officials called a “low-key” ceremony.
It included a red-carpet arrival flanked by bagpipers with a military guard of honor and seating packed with dignitaries.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was also sworn into office.
Buhari was re-elected with 56 percent of the vote in Africa’s most-populous nation — and top oil producer — after a delayed poll that angered voters.
His rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second with 41 percent of the vote, has along with other opposition leaders launched an ongoing legal challenge to the victory.
They allege irregularities in the vote and have called it a “sham” result.
Buhari, a former army general who led a tough military government in the 1980s, campaigned on a promise to make the country safer.
He begins a final term beset with numerous challenges.
Nigeria is struggling from multiple conflicts, including an Islamist insurgency in the northeast of the country.
His time in power has also been dogged by questions about his medical fitness. He has spent several months abroad for treatment for an unspecified condition.
Buhari has touted himself as a “converted democrat” to persuade those with misgivings that his military past was history.
But in office he has struggled to shake off claims of authoritarianism — particularly in his fight against corruption which critics say has been one-sided against perceived political opponents.
Buhari, who inspected the military parade in front of applauding spectators after watching the flag of Nigeria raised to the national anthem, made no speech.
But ahead of the inauguration he told state television in an interview of what he hoped to achieve next — speaking how he wanted those stealing money from government to be “punished.”
The economy has suffered difficult times in recent years.
“My frustration is that we cannot move faster in prosecution and punishment of corrupt persons,” Buhari said late Monday.
“Even if you are using whistle blowers, you have to go to the police... to go through the rigmarole of full investigation before prosecution,” he added.
His last term was held up by squabbles with lawmakers in the National Assembly, who, among other things, blocked the passing of last year’s budget for several months.
He passed an ambitious budget for 2019 on Monday, although analysts criticized that as “unrealistic,” saying figures were based on an over-estimation of available income amid volatile global crude prices.
Analysts expect Buhari to follow the same agenda as his first term, but widening out efforts to claw back control of lawless regions.
Boko Haram attacks in the northeast are only one problem.
Criminal gangs of bandits carry out mass raids against villagers — looting, stealing livestock and killing — while kidnappers stage regularly take hostages for ransom.
A violent conflict between pastoralist herders and settled farmers has devastated large parts of the central “Middle Belt” of Nigeria.
“The focus on anti-corruption will remain top of the agenda, but is now more likely to zoom in on the judiciary and the police — with the aim of quickening the pace at which corruption cases are prosecuted,” said Sa’eed Husaini from a political analysis group, Control Risks.
“Security, his second big priority, will expand beyond a narrow focus on Boko Haram in the northeast, to include rural banditry in the northwest and Middle Belt.”

