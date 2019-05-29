You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan arrests 6 men for raising funds for outlawed group
﻿

Pakistan arrests 6 men for raising funds for outlawed group

The suicide attack in Kashmir sparked tensions between Pakistan and India. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AP
0

Pakistan arrests 6 men for raising funds for outlawed group

  • The arrests were part of Pakistan’s efforts to crackdown on terror financing
  • The detainees belong to a group that claimed the suicide attacks of Feb. 14
Updated 16 sec ago
AP
0

MULTAN: Pakistan says it arrested six men accused of raising funds for an outlawed Pakistan-based group that claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian troops in Kashmir earlier this year.
Sarfraz Ahmad, an official at the counter-terrorism department, said on Wednesday that the six appeared before a judge in the city of Gujranwala. They were ordered held for two weeks for questioning. It’s unclear if they will face trial.
The arrests were part of Pakistan’s ongoing government crackdown on terror financing.
Ahmad says the suspects belong to the Jaish-e-Mohammed group, which said it carried out the Feb. 14 suicide attack in the Indian-administer part of Kashmir.
The bombing raised tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors, bringing them to the brink of war. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan.

Topics: Pakistan India Suicide Attack Kashmir

Related

0
Pakistan
PM Khan to represent Pakistan at global Islamic body’s Makkah summit
0
Pakistan
Pakistan boasts of ‘credible deterrence’ on 21st anniversary of nuclear tests

50 injured as protesters help rebels escape Kashmir siege

Updated 13 min 23 sec ago
AFP
0

50 injured as protesters help rebels escape Kashmir siege

  • Militant groups fighting the 500,000 Indian soldiers deployed there demand independence or a merger with Pakistan
  • Kashmir was divided between India and Pakistan after their independence in 1947
Updated 13 min 23 sec ago
AFP
0
SRINAGAR, India: At least 50 people were injured in clashes in Indian Kashmir on Wednesday as protesters helped rebels escape a siege by government forces, police and hospital authorities said.
While protests in support of the surrounded rebels have increased on the Indian side of the divided territory in recent years, it is rare for insurgents to escape.
Militant groups fighting the 500,000 Indian soldiers deployed there demand independence or a merger with Pakistan.
Thousands of villagers poured onto roads Wednesday as two suspected rebels fought a gunbattle with soldiers from inside a house in the Kulgam area in southern Kashmir.
Protesters pelted government forces with stones to give the fighters cover to escape, they said.
Fifty people were taken to a local hospital after government forces fired shotgun pellets and live bullets to push the protesters back, witnesses and hospital officials said.
“The house was blown up but the militants escaped in the confusion. No dead bodies were found in the debris,” a top police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The officer said however that only three people were injured, one with a bullet and two with pellets in their eyes.
“Scratches cannot be considered injuries,” he said, to explain the discrepancy in numbers.
Clashes between rebels fighting Indian rule in Kashmir and government forces occur almost daily. More than 90 militants have been killed so far this year.
Residents from nearby villages often throng the streets to help rebels by hurling stones at Indian soldiers.
Kashmir was divided between India and Pakistan after their independence in 1947.
Tens of thousands have died in an uprising launched three decades ago, most of them civilians.

Latest updates

50 injured as protesters help rebels escape Kashmir siege
0
Iraq hands over 188 Turkish children of suspected Daesh members: spokesman
0
Video: Godzilla takes over the towering Burj Khalifa
0
Regime strikes on northwest Syria kill 10 civilians: monitor
0
Coalition starts an operation against Houthis in Al-Dhale
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.