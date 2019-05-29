You are here

Iranian naval mines likely used in UAE tanker attacks: Bolton

US National Security Adviser John Bolton said the tanker attacks were connected to the strike on oil pumping stations in Saudi Arabia and a rocket attack on Baghdad’s Green Zone. (Reuters)
The Saudi-flagged Al-Marzoqah, above, one of the four tankers damaged in alleged ‘sabotage attacks’ blamed on Iran. (AFP)
Reuters
Iranian naval mines likely used in UAE tanker attacks: Bolton

  • The UAE has not yet blamed anyone for the sabotage of four vessels, including two Saudi tankers
  • ‘I think it is clear these (tanker attacks) were naval mines almost certainly from Iran’
Reuters
ABU DHABI: US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday that attacks on oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates this month were the work of “naval mines almost certainly from Iran.”
The UAE has not yet blamed anyone for the sabotage of four vessels, including two Saudi tankers, which was followed two days later by drone strikes on oil pumping stations in Saudi Arabia.
Riyadh accused Tehran of ordering the strikes, which were claimed by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement. Iran has denied involvement in either attack.
“I think it is clear these (tanker attacks) were naval mines almost certainly from Iran,” Bolton told reporters in Abu Dhabi but declined to comment on the specifics of the investigation in which the United States is taking part.
He said the tanker attacks were connected to the strike on oil pumping stations on Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline and a rocket attack on the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman meanwhile dismissed the remarks made by Bolton that Iranian naval mines likely used in the UAE tanker attacks, Fars News said.
Bolton also said there had been an unsuccessful attack on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port of Yanbu a couple of days before the operation off the coast of the UAE. Saudi officials were not immediately available to for comment.
“We take all of this very seriously,” he said. “These attacks were unfortunately consistent with the very serious threat information that we had been obtaining. It is one reason we increased our deterrent capability in the region.”
Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated since US President Donald Trump withdrew from a pact, signed with other major powers, designed to curb Tehran’s nuclear activities.
The Trump administration has tightened sanctions on Iran, notably targeting its key oil exports, and beefed up its military presence in the Gulf, accusing the Islamic Republic of threats to US troops and interests.
Bolton said the United States was trying to be “prudent and responsible” in its approach. “The point is to make it clear to Iran and its surrogates that these kinds of activities risk a very strong response from the Americans.” Iran says the United States is indulging in psychological warfare and that it will not be cowed.

Libyan commander hands over prominent militant to Egypt

Updated 29 May 2019
AP
0

Libyan commander hands over prominent militant to Egypt

  • Hisham El-Ashmawi was captured last October in the Libyan city of Derna
  • El-Ashmawi served in the Egyptian special forces before his dismissal in 2011
Updated 29 May 2019
AP
0

CAIRO: A prominent Egyptian militant wanted for scores of terror attacks in his country was handed over by Libyan forces loyal to a commander pushing to take the capital of Tripoli and flown back to Egypt on Wednesday.
Egyptian TV networks aired footage of a blindfolded Hisham El-Ashmawi, a former army officer turned militant, landing in Cairo and being taken off a military plane.
El-Ashmawi was captured last October in the Libyan city of Derna, a longtime bastion of Islamic militants, by commander Khalifa Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army. Haftar’s forces now are battling to take Tripoli, fighting militias allied to a UN-supported government based in the Libyan capital.
El-Ashmawi’s return to Egypt came after a meeting Tuesday between Haftar and Egypt’s intelligence chief, Abbas Kamel, in the eastern city of Benghazi, which serves as Haftar’s base.
The handover reflects the close ties between Egypt and Haftar, whose divisive campaign against Tripoli, which started in April, has so far killed over 560 people, mainly combatants but also civilians, and displaced tens of thousands.
Haftar’s forces said on their Facebook page late Tuesday that El-Ashmawi was being returned to his home country. Another Egyptian militant, wanted for attacks in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, was also sent back, according to Egypt’s state-run MENA news agency.
After his capture, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi had called for El-Ashmawi’s extradition so that he can be “held accountable.”
El-Ashmawi served in the Egyptian special forces before his dismissal in 2011 following a military trial in which he was accused of spreading radical Islamic ideas.
After his dismissal, he joined militants in the Sinai Peninsula and helped establish an Al-Qaeda affiliate that later pledged allegiance to the Daesh group. At that point, El-Ashmawi broke up with the newly established Daesh affiliate, choosing to remain loyal to Egyptian militant Ayman Al-Zawahri who succeeded Osama bin Laden as leader of Al-Qaeda’s global terror network.
Egyptian officials say El-Ashmawi subsequently traveled to Syria, the Gaza Strip and Libya to join various militant groups. Libya’s turmoil in the wake of the 2011 toppling and later killing of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi had enabled the rise of militants there.
In Libya, El-Ashmawi set up the militant Al-Mourabitoun group blamed by Egypt for several attacks in the Western Desert, near the Libyan border. The attacks include a 2017 ambush that killed nearly 30 Christian pilgrims traveling to a remote monastery and an attack on a military checkpoint that killed more than two dozen troops, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press.
Egyptian authorities believe El-Ashmawi also was behind a 2013 attempted assassination in Cairo of Egypt’s then-Interior Minister Mohammed Ibrahim.
He was sentenced to death in absentia by military courts in at least two cases but will have to be retried following his handover, according to Egyptian officials speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.

