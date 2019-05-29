You are here

Regime strikes on northwest Syria kill 10 civilians: monitor

Idlib is mostly controlled by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham group. (File/AFP)
  • Seven civilians were killed in a village in Idlib
  • Most of Idlib province is controlled by a group dominated by ex-members of Al-Qaeda in Syria
BEIRUT: Government air strikes on extremist-controlled northwestern Syria on Wednesday killed at least 10 civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group reported.
Seven of them were killed in the village of Sarja, which lies in Idlib province, most of which is controlled by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, a group dominated by former members of Al-Qaeda’s Syria affiliate.

Iraq hands over 188 Turkish children of suspected Daesh members: spokesman

  • The figure includes ‘a small percentage’ who had ‘come of age’
  • Children can be held responsible for crimes in Iraq starting the age of nine
BAGHDAD: Iraq has handed over 188 Turkish children of suspected Daesh members to Turkey in the presence of government officials from both countries and UNICEF, a judiciary spokesman said on Wednesday.
“The central investigations court which is responsible for the terrorism file and foreign suspects has handed the Turkish side 188 children left behind by Daesh terrorists in Iraq,” said Judge Abdul Sattar Birqdar.
He added that the figure included “a small percentage” who had “come of age” and had been convicted with illegally crossing the border and served out their sentences. Children can be held responsible for crimes in Iraq starting the age of nine.

