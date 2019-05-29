Regime strikes on northwest Syria kill 10 civilians: monitor

Iraq hands over 188 Turkish children of suspected Daesh members: spokesman

BAGHDAD: Iraq has handed over 188 Turkish children of suspected Daesh members to Turkey in the presence of government officials from both countries and UNICEF, a judiciary spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The central investigations court which is responsible for the terrorism file and foreign suspects has handed the Turkish side 188 children left behind by Daesh terrorists in Iraq,” said Judge Abdul Sattar Birqdar.

He added that the figure included “a small percentage” who had “come of age” and had been convicted with illegally crossing the border and served out their sentences. Children can be held responsible for crimes in Iraq starting the age of nine.