BEIRUT: Government air strikes on extremist-controlled northwestern Syria on Wednesday killed at least 10 civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group reported.
Seven of them were killed in the village of Sarja, which lies in Idlib province, most of which is controlled by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, a group dominated by former members of Al-Qaeda’s Syria affiliate.
Regime strikes on northwest Syria kill 10 civilians: monitor
